Scotland approves world's 'biggest offshore windfarm' project - days after Donald Trump called wind turbines a 'con-job'

31 July 2025, 22:12

Mr Trump described the wind turbines along Scotland&squot;s coastline as "some of the ugliest you&squot;ve ever seen".
Mr Trump described the wind turbines along Scotland's coastline as "some of the ugliest you've ever seen". Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Donald Trump slammed wind turbines as a "con-job" and raised the issue with Scottish First Minister John Swinney during his visit to Scotland.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Trump described the wind turbines along Scotland's coastline as "some of the ugliest you've ever seen".

The US president raised the issue with Scottish First Minister John Swinney during his visit to Aberdeenshire on Tuesday.

However, as of Thursday morning, the Scottish Government issued licences for the Berwick Bank project in the waters off the Scottish Borders.

The developer, SSE, described the project as the largest in the world - with the potential to power six million homes when finished.

Mr Trump said at the weekend that offshore wind is "ruining" Scotland and Europe - and claimed it is "killing the birds".

Read more: Jess Glynne v Donald Trump: Why is the Jet2 advert now everywhere?

Read more: Trump opens new golf course in Scotland to mark last day of UK tour

Mr Trump said at the weekend that offshore wind is "ruining" Scotland and Europe - and claimed it is "killing the birds".
Mr Trump said at the weekend that offshore wind is "ruining" Scotland and Europe - and claimed it is "killing the birds". Picture: Alamy

The Scottish Government said that Berwick Bank could generate enough electricity each year to power every household in Scotland around twice over.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said: "These large-scale renewable energy projects will ensure people in Scotland truly benefit from clean power, lower bills, and good quality job opportunities."

Stephen Wheeler, managing director of SSE Renewables, said: "Berwick Bank has the potential to rapidly scale-up Scotland's operational renewable energy capacity and can accelerate the delivery of homegrown, affordable and secure clean energy to UK consumers from Scottish offshore wind, helping meet the UK's clean power ambition by 2030."

Scottish ministers will need to approve final plans before work on Berwick Bank begins.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mr Ahlberg's publisher Penguin Random House confirmed the news.

Celebrated children's author who wrote 150 titles including Funny Bones dies aged 87

x

Brit tourist dies in Turkey after undergoing hair transplant

Hulk Hogan on the stage during a campaign rally for U.S. President Donald Trump.

Hulk Hogan cause of death revealed after wrestling legend dies aged 71

Aalia Mahomed died in the crash on the Strand in central London.

Family call for justice for 'beautiful soul' student who died after being hit by van near campus in central London
The JLR chief said he wanted to retire after three years as CEO

Jaguar Land Rover boss Adrian Mardell to step down after two years as CEO and steering Jaguar's controversial rebrand
A man wearing a white shirt and a tie smiles with a blonde woman

Tata Steel fined £1.5 million following death of contractor at Welsh steelworks

World News

See more World News

View of the Visconde de Guarapuava Avenue, one of the busiest avenues in Curitiba, Brazil

Woman found dead with more than 20 iPhones glued to her body

1 hour ago

US envoy Steve Witkoff is set to inspect the controversial aid sites in Gaza tomorrow, as 48 more Palestinians have been killed waiting for aid.

US envoy Witkoff to inspect controversial aid sites in Gaza tomorrow as 48 more killed waiting for aid

2 hours ago

A baby boy born on Saturday holds the new record for the “oldest baby.”

World's 'oldest baby' born from 30-year-old frozen embryo

5 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News