Scotland approves world's 'biggest offshore windfarm' project - days after Donald Trump called wind turbines a 'con-job'

Mr Trump described the wind turbines along Scotland's coastline as "some of the ugliest you've ever seen". Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Donald Trump slammed wind turbines as a "con-job" and raised the issue with Scottish First Minister John Swinney during his visit to Scotland.

Mr Trump described the wind turbines along Scotland's coastline as "some of the ugliest you've ever seen".

The US president raised the issue with Scottish First Minister John Swinney during his visit to Aberdeenshire on Tuesday.

However, as of Thursday morning, the Scottish Government issued licences for the Berwick Bank project in the waters off the Scottish Borders.

The developer, SSE, described the project as the largest in the world - with the potential to power six million homes when finished.

Mr Trump said at the weekend that offshore wind is "ruining" Scotland and Europe - and claimed it is "killing the birds".

The Scottish Government said that Berwick Bank could generate enough electricity each year to power every household in Scotland around twice over.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said: "These large-scale renewable energy projects will ensure people in Scotland truly benefit from clean power, lower bills, and good quality job opportunities."

Stephen Wheeler, managing director of SSE Renewables, said: "Berwick Bank has the potential to rapidly scale-up Scotland's operational renewable energy capacity and can accelerate the delivery of homegrown, affordable and secure clean energy to UK consumers from Scottish offshore wind, helping meet the UK's clean power ambition by 2030."

Scottish ministers will need to approve final plans before work on Berwick Bank begins.