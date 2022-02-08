Scotland's finance secretary announces pregnancy and will take maternity leave

Kate Forbes has revealed she’s expecting her first child. Picture: Alamy

By Gina Davidson

Scotland’s finance secretary Kate Forbes has revealed she’s expecting her first child - and she will be the first serving Cabinet Secretary to go on maternity leave.

Ms Forbes, who is currently piloting her Budget through the Scottish Parliament, is planning to take maternity leave from the summer, resuming her government duties when she returns.

The Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP wed husband Ali Maclennan last summer in Dingwall and their new arrival will add to the couple’s family which already consists of teenage daughters Rachael, Rebekah and Zara.

She said she and her husband Ali were “absolutely thrilled” to be expecting and “all being well”, were “looking forward to welcoming a new member of our family” later this year.

“I am equally pleased to be the first serving Cabinet Secretary to take maternity leave in Scotland which I hope sends a clear and strong message that holding a senior leadership role in the public eye should not be a barrier to starting a family,” she said.

“I have an even deeper admiration for the thousands of women across the country who balance both work and personal responsibilities.

“There might be particular challenges with being a politician in the public eye, whilst combating the side effects of pregnancy, but it is an experience which is familiar to countless women.

“Politics, like many workplaces, is not renowned for being a supportive environment for parents.

“Hopefully I can play a small part in changing that, and demonstrating that it is possible to have children and a career, with the right support in place.”

She added: “In the meantime, I have a very busy few months ahead including the final stage of the budget this week and supporting people through the cost of living crisis.

“I want to reassure constituents that my office will remain open, and my constituency team will continue to provide help and support, as usual.”

Scottish Government ministers are deemed to be ‘holders of public office’ and are not contracted employees of either the Scottish Government or the Scottish Parliament so do not automatically qualify for statutory or contractual maternity leave.

Decisions about granting and the duration of the equivalent of formal maternity leave are entirely at the discretion of the First Minister.

Nicola Sturgeon offered her congratulations and added: “I am pleased Kate will be able to enjoy those precious early months with her new arrival and her wider family. This should never be a barrier to someone’s career, especially women in senior leadership roles.

“That’s why we are clear Kate is not leaving government. She will remain Cabinet Secretary for Finance and the Economy while on leave and take up her duties again upon her return.”

Arrangements to cover her absence have not yet been detailed.

Previously, Aileen Campbell who served as minister for Children and Young People, was the first serving minister to take maternity leave. Ms Forbes is the first Cabinet Secretary.