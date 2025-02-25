Scottish businessman's body found in sack in Kenya with 'his hands and feet bound with rope'

The body of Scottish businessman Campbell Scott was found in a remote area 60 miles from Nairobi. Picture: Fico

By Asher McShane

The body of a murdered Scottish businessman was found in a sack by a Kenyan cattle herder days after he disappeared from his hotel.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Campbell Scott, 58, arrived on February 15 for a business trip. The next night he was seen with an unidentified man, after having been to a nightclub.

His body was reportedly found about 60 miles outside Nairobi hidden in a forest. His hands and legs were tied with rope, according to the BBC.

Police have made two arrests, a taxi driver and a waiter from the nightclub who they believe may have been the last people to see him alive.

Mr Scott, from Dunfermline in Fife, was a senior director at credit scoring firm Fico.

Read more: UK should spend 3% of GDP on defence and could send up to 10,000 troops to Ukraine, Boris Johnson tells LBC

Read more: Horror footage shows moment police rush towards Southport dance studio while killer is still inside

He was attending a conference at the JW Marriott Hotel in Nairobi and was due to meet colleagues on February 16 but they could not reach him

A spokeswoman for his employer said: "Fico can confirm that Nairobi police have identified the body of Campbell Scott, a Fico employee.

"Campbell went missing last Sunday while on a business trip to Nairobi. We are not sharing further details as the investigation is in the hands of the police.

"We are devastated by this tragic news. Campbell was a leader in our international Scores business.

"He joined Fico in 2014 and was instrumental in introducing Scores to new markets and growing our business with existing partnerships

"We mourn his passing and will miss his humour and kindness.

"Our thoughts are with Campbell's family and friends."