Scottish government abandons plans to create national park in Galloway

29 May 2025, 20:27

Galloway Forest Park
Galloway Forest Park. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

The Scottish government has scrapped plans for a national park to be created in Galloway.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Plans to create Scotland's third national park in Galloway and Ayrshire have been dropped by ministers.

The national park could have seen the area join the Cairngorms and Loch Lomond and the Trossachs.

Rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon said the Scottish government had weighed up the arguments for and against the park and decided not to proceed.

Speaking in the Scottish parliament, Ms Gougeon said: “While there is substantial support for a national park and what it could deliver for the southwest of Scotland, there is also significant opposition. 

"I realise that this decision will be very disappointing for those who have been campaigning for a new national park in Galloway over many years."

Read more: Britain’s loudest amphibian makes ‘remarkable comeback’, after project that could be ‘blueprint’ for conservation efforts

Read more: Public has the right to wild camp on Dartmoor, Supreme Court rules

Rural Affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon MSP at the Scottish parliament for the Ministerial Statement on the Galloway and Ayrshire National Park Proposal. Credit sst/alamy live news
Rural Affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon MSP at the Scottish parliament for the Ministerial Statement on the Galloway and Ayrshire National Park Proposal. Credit sst/alamy live news. Picture: Alamy

Ms Gougeon added the consultation "raised some really important issues" that local people "care deeply about"

"We now have the opportunity to look at how we can address these," she said.

She added that the Scottish government remained committed to the existing national parks and could consider creating others in future.

Galloway and West Dumfries Conservative MSP Finlay Carson said he had initially supported the plans but it had started to feel like a "designation imposed rather than a designation requested".

Mr Carson welcomed the decision to drop the plans which he said reflected the views of the people in the area.

More than 5,000 surveys were completed and around 1,000 people attended events that were held across Galloway and South and East Ayrshire.

The final results showing around 54% of responses opposed the National Park proposal and around 42% of responses supported it.

Mr Carson also criticised the process which had led to the decision as "deeply flawed".

However, Labour's South Scotland MSP Colin Smyth said the area had been a "forgotten corner" of the country for too long.

Colin Smyth MSP expressed fears the area could now become a "dumping ground" for wind turbines. Credit: Colin Fisher/Alamy Live News
Colin Smyth MSP expressed fears the area could now become a "dumping ground" for wind turbines. Credit: Colin Fisher/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Mr Smyth said he was afraid the area could now become a "dumping ground" for wind turbines and said the Scottish government had taken the "easy way out" in deciding not to proceed.

The Scottish Greens also criticised the decision not to go ahead with the proposals.

"By scrapping plans for the third national park in Galloway, the Scottish government has slammed the door on the economic investment and new powers this designation could bring," Green's Scottish MSP Mark Ruskell said.

"This is devastating news for the local community and nature."

Latest News

See more Latest News

John Charlesworth, 78, who went by his middle name Philip, was found dead by his son Jonathan Charlesworth, 47, in a barn of their farm in Silkstone, Barnsley, on October 29 last year.

Farmer took his own life over inheritance tax fears, inquest hears

Farmer

Farmer took his own life day before Budget after worrying about changes to inheritance tax, inquest hears
Kurts Adams Rozentals took to social media to say he will not be able to compete at Los Angeles 2028 after he was suspended by governing body Paddle UK last month

Team GB canoeist claims "over spicy" OnlyFans content has sunk his Olympic dream

Melanie Brown aka Mel B

Spice Girls lead stars wishing a happy 50th to birthday girl Mel B

Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan

Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan team up in new trailer for Richard Osman's star-studded The Thursday Murder Club
Police at the scene at

Body found in search for girl, 13, who went missing in reservoir

World News

See more World News

Onlookers observe the aftermath of the landslide from a viewpoint in Wiler, Swiss Alps

64-year-old man missing after rock and ice from glacier crashes down Swiss mountainside

1 hour ago

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in southern Gaza, as seen from a humanitarian aid distribution center operated by the US.

US submits new Gaza ceasefire proposal with Israeli support while Hamas evaluates, White House says

1 hour ago

Peng Yujiang, 55, was testing his new equipment at around 3,000m above sea level

Chinese paraglider narrowly avoids death after rare 'cloud suck' sends him 8,500m into the sky

6 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News