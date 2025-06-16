Scottish school apologises after calling Union Flag 'offensive or sectarian' in letter to parents

The school called the Union Flag 'potentially offensive or sectarian'. Picture: Social Media

By Alan Zycinski

A head teacher who suggested using Union flags at school events might be "sectarian" has apologised.

Fiona MacDonald told pupils at Cross Arthurlie Primary in East Renfrewshire it "wasn't a good idea" to use the flag as it could be construed as "offensive".

She also spoke to the children - aged 10 to 12 - about how their actions at an evening celebrating the end of term "were contrary to the school values of respect and kindness".

In a letter to parents last week she wrote: "Thank you for coming along last night to make the P7 leavers a special event in the life of the school. The children looked fantastic and had a great time.

"Unfortunately the use of the Union flag with staff images on caused some upset at the beginning of the evening.

"As a school we promote inclusion and acceptance, actively working against potentially offensive or sectarian messaging.

"Although we recognise this was not the intent we are concerned that others within or beyond the school community may consider that this is something we would encourage.

"I have spoken with the children about it this morning explaining why it wasn’t a good idea:

Using images without permission

The symbolism and association of flags and symbols to different groups of people

Their actions which were contrary to the school values of respect and kindness

"I hope this helps everyone understand where mistakes have been made and we can move on enjoying the rest of the end of term celebrations."

LBC confirmed the letter was genuine after it was shared on X where Scottish Conservative politicians have since condemned its content.

Local MSP Jackson Carlaw revealed he'd spoken to officials and demanded an apology.

He posted: "I am both angry and concerned to learn that an official letter (now confirmed as genuine) issued by the head teacher of a primary school in East Renfrewshire has suggested the use of the Union Flag amounts to "sectarian messaging".

"Let me be clear - to equate the Union Flag with sectarianism is totally unacceptable and deeply offensive to people both locally and across Scotland.

"Having spoken with a senior official at @EastRenCouncil this morning, I expect an urgent response, resolution and retraction. As a start, the council must issue an unconditional apology.

"Our national flag is not up for debate - it is a symbol of our tradition, unity as a nation and hope for so many.

"Let me be clear - to equate the Union Flag with sectarianism is totally unacceptable and deeply offensive to people both locally and across Scotland."

And the party's leader in Scotland Russell Findlay claimed: "This is what happens when the SNP’s toxic nationalism infects schools and councils.

"Our country’s flag 🇬🇧 is NOT “offensive or sectarian".

We've asked the SNP to comment.

But East Renfrewshire Council has since responded to our request for a statement issuing an apology on behalf of itself and Cross Arthurlie's head teacher.

A spokesperson said: "It was not the school’s intention to imply the Union flag is sectarian and both the Head Teacher and the council apologises for any offence and upset that has been caused to pupils, parents and carers and the wider community.

"All educational establishments in East Renfrewshire should be spaces that are focused on learning, unity, and pride in a diverse British society.

"We expect our schools to foster an ethos of respect for diverse perspectives and national identity."