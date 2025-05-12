Hunt underway for girl, 12, who disappeared from city centre as parents issue urgent plea

Mylie, 12, was last seen in Bristol city centre, and Southmead's Greystoke Avenue. Picture: Social Media

By Jen Kennedy

A girl has disappeared from Bristol city centre in the early hours of Sunday morning - her family are worried for her safety.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The police have launched an official search for Mylie, 12, citing “concern for her welfare”.

According to her grandmother, Mylie was last seen in the city center, and in Southmead’s Greystoke Avenue before that.

An appeal has been launched, asking for any witness information.

Read More: NHS programme to prevent brain injuries during childbirth to be rolled out

Read More: Applications open today for 30 hours government-funded childcare expansion

Southmead's Greystoke Avenue. Picture: Google Maps

Mylie is described as around 5ft tall, slim build with brunette hair.

She was last seen wearing a black Hoodrich hoodie, grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

“Can you help find missing 12-year-old Mylie? She was last seen in Bristol city center today (May 11) at 2am, and we’re concerned for her welfare.”

“She has links to Chard, Crewkerne, Ilminster, Bristol and Lyme Regis.”

“If you know where she is, call 999 with reference number 522-513-0736”

Mylie’s grandmother has also appealed for information on social media.

"As I haven't spoke to her since she called from a private number since 11.30 last night, much appreciated by myself and family.”"So worried for her safety and where she is.”"Mylie, please come to us - hoping she isn't far."