Search underway after girl 'falls into water' at major UK reservoir

Baitings Reservoir in West Yorkshire. Picture: Alamy

By Jennifer Kennedy

Emergency services were called to Baitings Reservoir near Rochdale earlier today following reports a girl had fallen in.

The girl reportedly fell into the reservoir at around 1:15pm. Police were called shortly after 1:17pm.

West Yorkshire Police’s underwater search teams are at the scene.

The girl’s identity including her age have not been made public.

West Yorkshire Police said: "Initially police, fire and ambulance were deployed to the scene, but the teenage girl could not be located."

"Emergency services are currently on the scene, with searches ongoing to locate the girl."

"Searches are continuing this evening by underwater search teams, to try and locate her."

View of Baitings Reservoir close to Ripponden in the West Yorkshire Pennines. Picture: Alamy

Fire and rescue teams as well as the Yorkshire Ambulance Service’s hazardous area response team are also at the scene.

West Yorkshire Police have appealed for anyone with information that may assist the search to come forward.

Baitings Reservoir is a popular beauty spot near the village of Ripponden in England.