Search underway after girl 'falls into water' at major UK reservoir

28 May 2025, 20:59

Baitings Reservoir in West Yorkshire
Baitings Reservoir in West Yorkshire. Picture: Alamy

By Jennifer Kennedy

Emergency services were called to Baitings Reservoir near Rochdale earlier today following reports a girl had fallen in.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The girl reportedly fell into the reservoir at around 1:15pm. Police were called shortly after 1:17pm.

West Yorkshire Police’s underwater search teams are at the scene.

The girl’s identity including her age have not been made public.

West Yorkshire Police said: "Initially police, fire and ambulance were deployed to the scene, but the teenage girl could not be located."

"Emergency services are currently on the scene, with searches ongoing to locate the girl."

"Searches are continuing this evening by underwater search teams, to try and locate her."

Read More: Giant's Causeway visitors urged not to leave 'damaging' mementos in historic rock formation

Read More: 'Hurtful and traumatising': Rise in men 'spitting' on women runners in disturbing new form of street harassment

View of Baitings Reservoir close to Ripponden in the West Yorkshire Pennines.
View of Baitings Reservoir close to Ripponden in the West Yorkshire Pennines. Picture: Alamy

Fire and rescue teams as well as the Yorkshire Ambulance Service’s hazardous area response team are also at the scene.

West Yorkshire Police have appealed for anyone with information that may assist the search to come forward.

Baitings Reservoir is a popular beauty spot near the village of Ripponden in England.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kneecap at the BAFTA Film Awards 2025.

Kneecap 'forced' to drop out of Glasgow festival amid 'police concerns over safety'

Former Eastenders star Kara Tointon reveals she's undergone a double mastectomy

'It's about taking control': Former Eastenders star Kara Tointon reveals she's undergone a double mastectomy
Inhaling mould spores, which can trigger allergies, asthma attacks, and respiratory infections that cause lung disease and, in severe cases, death

‘Deadly mould’ crisis grips UK Homes as complaints surge by over a third

The 22-year-old was one of six British players through to the second round at Roland Garros but her stay was ended in brutal fashion, 6-1 6-2, by the four-time champion

Raducanu routed by Swiatek again as French Open hopes crushed in straight sets

Thomas Woldbye could not be reached during Heathrow's power shutdown because his phone was on silent

Heathrow chief out of reach during airport power shutdown as phone was on silent, inquiry finds
The head of the Metropolitan Police, Sir Mark Rowley, said forces will more often have to release personal details about suspects earlier, following the Liverpool FC parade crash.

Race and ethnicity of suspects to be released earlier after Liverpool FC parade attack, Met Police chief says

World News

See more World News

Palestinians storming a U.N. World Food Program warehouse and carry bags of flour in Zawaida, Central Gaza Strip, on Wednesday.

Four killed as Palestinians storm UN Gaza aid warehouse in search of food

53 mins ago

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan shake hands during their meeting in Moscow on Tuesday, May 27.

Russia proposes second round of direct peace talks with Ukraine

1 hour ago

Germany's chancellor Friedrich Merz said that under an intensified cooperation agreement Germany will “will strive to equip the Ukrainian army with all the capabilities that truly enable it to successfully defend the country".

Germany offers to support Ukraine to develop its own long-range missiles to strike Russia

4 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News