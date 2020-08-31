Man rescued from Channel after attempting solo swim to France

31 August 2020, 17:59

An operation is ongoing after coastguard and rescue teams were alerted. File pic
An operation is ongoing after coastguard and rescue teams were alerted. File pic. Picture: PA

By Rachael Kennedy

A cold and tired swimmer was rescued from the English channel after trying to swim to France solo from the Kent coast.

Emergency services spent nearly eight hours searching for the male swimmer, who was eventually found just 500 metres off Dover.

A helicopter and rescue teams were dispatched to the sea off Kent after the coastguard received a call from a member of the public saying a friend was trying to cross to France.

The 27-mile stretch between Dover and Calais can be dangerous and is home to the world's busiest shipping lanes.

The rescue operation started just after midday and continued until nearly 8pm on Sunday, when the swimmer was spotted by a passing vessel.

When found, he was cold and tired but otherwise well, the coastguard confirmed.

He has been brought to shore and will be checked over by ambulance staff.

The incident was not related to migrant crossings.

A coastguard spokesperson said: "At around 12.10pm today HM Coastguard received a call from a member of the public with information that their friend was swimming unaccompanied to Calais from Dover.

"Coastguard rescue teams from Deal and Langdon, RNLI lifeboats from Dover and Dungness and coastguard search and rescue helicopters from Lydd and Lee-on-Solent were sent.

"Vessels in the area were asked to keep a sharp lookout and Kent Police, Dover Port Police and Dover Port were informed.

"The swimmer was spotted shortly before 8pm by a passing vessel only 500 metres off Dover and was taken onboard the RNLI Dungeness lifeboat, cold and tired but otherwise well.

"He has been brought to shore and will be checked over by South East Ambulance Service."

Comments

Loading...

UK News

See more UK News

Ed Sheeran has announced the birth of his daughter

Ed Sheeran 'on cloud nine' after birth of baby girl

21 mins ago

Marcus Rashford is spearheading a task force to tackle child poverty in the UK

Marcus Rashford warns of 'devastating' effects of child poverty as he launches new task force

1 hour ago

Adele posted this photo of her wearing Bantu knots in her hair

Adele's Bantu knots: Is this cultural appropriation?

1 hour ago

World News

See more World News

Mysterious deaths of elephants in Zimbabwe forest investigated

3 hours ago

New coronavirus measures have been brought in after tourists tested positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus crackdown rules brought in for Zante after Tui flight outbreak

4 hours ago

US tops six million coronavirus cases - up one million in three weeks

16 hours ago

The News Explained

Critics have noted a number of missed targets and broken promises by the government

The government's U-turns: A full list

14 days ago

Professor Hal explains what we saw during the Beirut explosion

Professor Hal explains what happened during Beirut explosion

26 days ago

More than 70-thousand restaurants, cafes and pubs are offering half price meals from today - subsidised by the UK Government

Eat Out To Help Out: How do you take part in the 50% off scheme?

29 days ago