Second man arrested in connection with death on cruise ship

James Messham, 60, died on the MSC Virtuosa after an "alternation". Picture: Facebook

By Ella Bennett

A second man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 60-year-old man on board a cruise ship.

James Messham, from Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex, died following an “altercation” on the MSC Virtuosa as it was in British waters on Saturday, May 3, during a short trip to Belgium.

It is understood that he was part of a stag party on board the cruise ship.

A 57-year-old man from Exeter, Devon, was arrested on suspicion of murder and was released pending further inquiries by Hampshire Constabulary.

Now the force has confirmed that a second man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

A spokesman said: “A second man has been arrested as part of an investigation into the death of a 60-year-old man on board the MSC Virtuosa, which happened at around 8.30pm on Saturday 3 May.

“A 56-year-old man from Richmond, London, has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and remains in custody at this time.

“We remain keen to hear from anyone who was aboard the ship, which had departed Southampton around 6pm on Saturday and was still in British waters at the time.”

Mr Messham, who operated the travelling show Messham’s Wall of Death, has been described as a “great showman” by friends posting on Facebook.