Senior police chief sacked after 'engaging in sexual contact with woman while on duty'

Essex police car. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A senior police officer has been sacked after 'abusing his position' to 'engage in sexual contact' with a woman while on duty.

The senior Essex Police officer was dismissed for gross misconduct after he engaged in sexual contact with a woman, as well as sexual behaviour towards colleagues, while on duty.

The police watchdog found Tom Simons, a chief superintendent with Essex Police, abused his position for a sexual purpose with two women.

Accusations levelled against the officer include touching a colleague inappropriately and failing to disclose a relationship with one of them.

Mr Simons continues to deny the allegations against him.

Essex Police had referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) to investigate in March 2022 following multiple allegations, at which time the officer was suspended.

Mr Simons was then interviewed under criminal caution, which executed a search warrant of his house, as well as scouring the contents of his phone and other devices as part of the investigation.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has said Simons continued with his behaviour despite being reminded of the importance of maintaining professional boundaries.

Brentwood uk Essex 14th Dec 2024 Police are using facial recognition van in High street Brentwood Essex it is not been confirmed if they are looking for any particular person or if just a routine check Credit: Richard Lincoln/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

The case was initially referred to the IOPC in March 2022 after multiple allegations surfaced surrounding the officer's behaviour, Essex Police said.

An independent hearing chaired by Assistant Chief Constable John Murphy of Bedfordshire Police took place following the investigation.

In June 2024, the CPS made the decision that Simons would face no further criminal action.

This week, at a gross misconduct hearing, a panel led by the independent chair found that former Chief Superintendent Tom Simons had:

Simons was found to have abused his position for a sexual purpose with a colleague, engaged in sexualised behaviour at work with two colleagues, engaged in sexual behaviour without consent on one occasion and failed to disclose his relationship with a colleague when he knew he should do so.

Police jacket badge close up. Picture: Alamy

Chief Constable of Essex Ben-Julian Harrington QPM said:“There is simply no place in policing for people who think, wrongly, that they can get away with sexual misconduct.

“I pay tribute to the witnesses in this case and to those who supported them in coming forward. You saw something that was wrong and then you did the right thing. I want to praise your courage in being up-standing and in trusting us to see this through.

“It’s super-clear in Essex; if you speak up, you’ll be listened to and there will be action to help you. But if you try to get away with sexual misconduct or the kind of abhorrent behaviour we have seen in this case, we’ll catch you. We’ll investigate you and if allegations are proved then we’ll do everything in our power to make sure you never work in policing again.

“I will be completely frank. This case is particularly disappointing given the seniority of the former officer.

“This case and the outcome also shows that whoever you are, if you do something wrong you’ll be held to account for it.

“I won’t allow anyone, whoever they are, to put selfish actions before public service or to be part of Essex Police.

“I’ll also make a promise that I won’t let the good work of thousands of honest, decent Essex Police staff, officers and volunteers be undone by one person.

“Finally, I would like to thank the professional journalists who have reported on this important matter so responsibly; you are helping to shine a light on a serious case while rightly protecting the anonymity of a number of people who so bravely spoke-up.

“I would also like to thank the Essex Police detectives who helped the IOPC gather the evidence; your dedication to duty is clear to see.”