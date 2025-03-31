Sentencing Council to delay 'two-tier' guidelines after backlash

By Natasha Clark

The Sentencing Council has hit pause on its controversial new 'two tier' guidelines at the 11th hour tonight, LBC understands.

Government sources have confirmed that the move – which would have come into effect tomorrow – will now not go ahead.

But ministers will still change the law to overturn the guidance, and give ministers the final say to overrule them.

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood is expected to bring forward emergency legislation after the Easter break.

Ms Mahmood had said she disagreed with the Sentencing Council’s moves, and urged them repeatedly to think again.

Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick has threatened a legal challenge to the move – which he said created a two tier justice system.It would have seen judges forced to consider a person’s ethnic background or personal circumstances in pre-sentencing reports.

Mr Jenrick said tonight it would help “save equality before the law”.

Ms Mahmood said: "These guidelines create a justice system where outcomes could be influenced by race, culture or religion.

“This differential treatment is unacceptable - equality before the law is the backbone of public confidence in our justice system.

"I will change the law to ensure fairness for all in our courts."

A Sentencing Council statement added: "The Sentencing Council remains of the view that its guideline, Imposition of community and custodial sentences, as drafted is necessary and appropriate.

"The Lord Chancellor and the Chairman of the Sentencing Council met this morning. At that meeting, the Lord Chancellor indicated her intention to introduce legislation imminently that would have the effect of rendering the section on 'cohorts' in the guideline unlawful.

"The Lord Chancellor also shared details of that draft legislation as it is likely to be introduced. The Chairman indicated that the Council would not introduce a guideline when there is a draft Bill due for imminent introduction that would make it unlawful.

"On that basis, the Council, an independent statutory body, has chosen to delay the in force date of the guideline pending such legislation taking effect."

This is a breaking story, more follows...