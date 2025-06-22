Seven charged after protest outside Iranian embassy

A flag outside the Iranian embassy in London. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Seven men have been charged after two people were injured during a protest outside the Iranian embassy, police have said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Officers from the Metropolitan Police responded to reports of a fight in Princes Gate in Knightsbridge, west London, shortly after 9.50am on Friday.

Two men involved in an altercation outside the embassy, aged 37 and 39, were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The protests come amid heightened tensions in the Middle East. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Iran considering 'all options' as it plots revenge for US strikes

Read More: Starmer backs Trump as he calls on Iran to 'return to the negotiating table' after US strikes

Eight people have now been arrested in connection with the incident, including the 39-year-old.

Seven of those arrested were charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent on Saturday, a force spokesperson said.

The men, who are all Iranian nationals, have been remanded into custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Those charged are: Mohammad Nadiri, 30, of Central Street, Islington; Pourrezaei Vahid, 41, of Hamlet Square, Cricklewood; Armin Hasanlov, 35, of Prescot Road, Liverpool; Esmaeil Balouchy, 50, of Brent Lea, Brentford; Saeed Hosseingholipoor, 34, of Wilkins Close, Mitcham; Farzin Suleimani, 31, of Selsey Road, Birmingham; Aref Yazdan Parast, 31, of Worton Road, Isleworth.

The Met has previously said the incident is thought to have involved protesters "pro and anti-Iranian regime".

Police have imposed conditions to stop protesters from gathering in the area until 1pm on Sunday.

Footage shared on social media appeared to show two men lying on the ground in a fenced-off section of the road.

One man, who was shirtless, had blood covering his nose and mouth, while the other man lay motionless clutching his left leg and ankle, with police officers attending both individuals.

A number of national embassies are located on or near Princes Gate, including the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.