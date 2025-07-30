Sharon’s tears for Ozzy: Thousands line streets of Birmingham to bid farewell to the Prince of Darkness

Sharon Osbourne lays flowers and views the messages and floral tributes left at the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street in Birmingham in memory of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, as his body is brought back to his home city for a procession. Picture: PA Wire

By Josef Al Shemary

A tearful Sharon Osbourne laid flowers at the Black Sabbath bridge to pay tribute to her late husband, as fans lined the streets to bid the Prince of Darkness farewell.

The Black Sabbath frontman, who played a farewell gig in the city earlier in the month, died at the age of 76 last Tuesday.

The hearse carrying Osbourne has made its way down Broad Street to the Black Sabbath bench and bridge on Wednesday, as thousands of fans descended on Birmingham city centre.

His wife, former X Factor judge Sharon, 72, could be seen hugging the Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Zafar Iqbal, after she arrived at the Black Sabbath bench where floral tributes have been laid.

Sharon Osbourne was visibly emotional as she laid flowers to pay tribute to her late husband, accompanied by their children Aimee, Kelly and Jack.

His family watched the heartfelt messages and floral tributes left by fans around the Black Sabbath mural on Navigation Street to honour the heavy metal star who was born in the Aston area of Birmingham.

Sharon and her kids greeted the crowd by making a peace sign, as fans chanted "Ozzy! Ozzy! Ozzy!".

The family of Ozzy Osbourne (left to right) Jack Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne lay flowers and view the messages and floral tributes left at the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street in Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

Ozzy died just a little over two weeks after his final live performance at the 'Back to the Beginning' concert in his hometown of Birmingham. Picture: Getty

Floral tributes and crowds gathering at the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street in Birmingham in memory of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne. Picture: Alamy

The procession, accompanied by a brass band, will end in a private funeral attended by the Prince of Darkness' close friends and family.

Members of the public have also signed a book of condolences, opened by Birmingham Museum And Art Gallery, which is currently holding an exhibition titled Ozzy Osbourne (1948-2025): Working Class Hero.

While organising the procession, Birmingham City Council collaborated with the Osbourne family, who funded all of the associated costs.

Sharon Osbourne lays flowers at the Black Sabbath Bridge bench. Picture: Alamy

Tributes are left prior to Ozzy Osbourne's funeral cortege traveling through his home city of Birmingham on. Picture: Getty

A floral tribute of purple flowers spelling out 'Ozzy' was displayed in the hearse. Picture: Alamy

The Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Zafar Iqbal, said: “Ozzy was more than a music legend – he was a son of Birmingham. Having recently been awarded the Freedom of the City and following his celebrated appearance at the Back to the Beginning concert at Villa Park earlier this month, it was important to the city that we support a fitting, dignified tribute ahead of a private family funeral.

“We know how much this moment will mean to his fans. We’re proud to host it here with his loving family in the place where it all began, and we are grateful that they have generously offered to pay to enable this to happen and support the city is giving him the farewell he deserves.”

Fans get emotional as the hearse carrying the body of Ozzy Osbourne passes through Broad Street. Picture: Alamy

Broad Street will be closed to through traffic from 7am and buses and trams will be diverted during this time before the road re-opens when the event finishes.

Osbourne and his Black Sabbath bandmates – Terence “Geezer” Butler, Tony Iommi and Bill Ward – were recently given the freedom of the city of Birmingham, which recognises people’s exceptional service to the city.

The group, which formed in 1968, are widely credited with defining and popularising the sound of heavy metal.

Osbourne, who also had a successful solo career, found a new legion of fans when he appeared in the noughties reality TV series The Osbournes, starring alongside his wife Sharon and two youngest children, Kelly and Jack.

The music star, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019, performed his last gig on July 5 in a concert that also saw performances from the likes of Anthrax, Metallica and Guns N’ Roses.