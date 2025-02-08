Hundreds gather for memorial march after 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose stabbed to death at school in Sheffield

8 February 2025, 14:11

Harvey Willgoose's parents Caroline Willgoose (left) and Mark (right) holder a banner as they march to Bramall Lane in memory of their son
Harvey Willgoose's parents Caroline Willgoose (left) and Mark (right) holder a banner as they march to Bramall Lane in memory of their son. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Hundreds of people have gathered to march through Sheffield in memory of 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose who was stabbed to death at his school.

Harvey died on Monday after being knifed at All Saints Catholic School in Granville Road in the city.

Since his death, dozens of people have paid tribute to him with flowers and messages left outside the school.

Harvey was an avid Sheffield United supporter and floral tributes, football shirts, scarves and messages have also been left outside the stadium in Bramall Lane.

One tribute, written on a Sheffield United shirt, reads: "RIP Harvey. Forever in our hearts."

Harvey Willgoose was stabbed to death at a school in Sheffield.
Harvey Willgoose was stabbed to death at a school in Sheffield. Picture: Social media

On Saturday afternoon, Harvey's family, friends, fellow Sheffield United supporters and others affected by his death met at Sheffield Town Hall to march to the ground ahead of the match against Portsmouth at 3pm.

Some people wore red and white, while others carried balloons in the same colours or held banners.

One black and white banner with Harvey pictured inside the Sheffield United logo reads: "Lives not knives. It's not ok."

The march is being supported by Sheffield anti-knife crime charity Always An Alternative.

People outside Sheffield Town Hall as they prepared to march in memory of Harvey Willgoose to Bramall Lane
People outside Sheffield Town Hall as they prepared to march in memory of Harvey Willgoose to Bramall Lane. Picture: Alamy

Earlier on Saturday, churches in the city held services to commemorate the youngster.

Bishop Ralph Heskett, the Bishop of Hallam, asked for St Marie's Cathedral in central Sheffield to be open for those wanting a place for private prayer.

A mass was held at St Joseph's church in Handsworth, Sheffield.

Mark McManus, the parish priest at St Joseph's, said: "Harvey was a former pupil of St Joseph's Academy and, along with the members of our community who attend All Saints High School, many will have been affected by his death - some very closely."

People marching in memory of Harvey Willgoose
People marching in memory of Harvey Willgoose. Picture: Alamy

On Tuesday afternoon, Harvey's mother Caroline and other family members visited the school where flowers, balloons and cards were left for the popular pupil.

After the visit, they released a statement saying: "We are utterly heartbroken at the loss of our beautiful boy, 'Harvey Goose'.

"Our lives are devastated and will never be the same again.

"We have lost a beloved son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew and most importantly, a best friend to all.

"Harvey will be forever known for being a caring, loving and funny young man.

"At this difficult time we ask you to please respect our privacy as we grieve as a family."

People marching in memory of Harvey Willgoose arrive at Bramall Lane ahead of the Sheffield United vs Portsmouth match
People marching in memory of Harvey Willgoose arrive at Bramall Lane ahead of the Sheffield United vs Portsmouth match. Picture: Alamy

A boy, also 15, accused of murdering Harvey, has been remanded into youth detention accommodation.

The defendant, who cannot be named because of his age, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday charged with murder, possession of a bladed article and affray.

A trial date was fixed for June 30.

