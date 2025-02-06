Mum of Sheffield school stabbing victim Harvey Willgoose reveals heartbreaking final words

6 February 2025, 05:56

Harvey Willgoose died in the attack at All Saints Catholic High School
Harvey Willgoose died in the attack at All Saints Catholic High School. Picture: Social Media/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The mother of Sheffield school stabbing victim Harvey Willgoose has revealed his heartbreaking final words.

Harvey Willgoose died on Monday after he was injured at All Saints Catholic High School, in Granville Road, at about 12.17pm.

Another 15-year-old boy appeared at Sheffield Youth Court on Wednesday charged with murder, possession of a bladed article and affray.

The court heard the knife "went through [Harvey's] rib and punctured his heart" following an altercation.

Read more: Boy, 15, charged with murder after teenager stabbed to death at school in Sheffield

Read more: 'Our lives will never be the same again': Family of boy, 15, killed in Sheffield school stabbing pay heartbreaking tribute

Harvey Willgoose was stabbed to death at a school in Sheffield.
Harvey Willgoose was stabbed to death at a school in Sheffield. Picture: Social media

His mother, Caroline, has since revealed that his final words to her before he headed to school that day were: "I love you."

She described her son as "the life and soul of the party" and "a joy to be around".

"He loved football, football was his life. He was going to be an actor at one point, I think he would have been good at it," she said.

Harvey's father, Mark, told the BBC that his son was his "best pal" and a "loveable rogue".

He added: "We need to learn from this so no-one goes through what we have as a family."

Caroline Willgoose leaving All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield
Caroline Willgoose leaving All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield. Picture: Alamy

The defendant, who cannot be named because of his age, was remanded into youth detention accommodation by District Judge Tim Spruce to appear before the city's crown court on Thursday.

The judge told the teenager, who sat in the dock with his head bowed throughout the hearing: "You will be aware that you are charged with offences arising from an incident on Monday the 3rd of February.

"There is an allegation that you murdered Harvey Willgoose on that date.

"It is early days in this investigation but this allegation involves a knife, a hunting knife, being taken into school and used to stab another pupil in broad daylight, resulting in the death of that pupil."

Prosecutor Rob Coyne said a lockdown incident at the school which occurred the week prior "did not directly involve" the defendant or Harvey.

The school had gone into lockdown after there were "threats of violence" between pupils, parents were told on January 29.

On Tuesday afternoon, Harvey's mother, Caroline, and other family members visited the school where flowers, balloons and cards were left for the popular pupil.

A mass will be held for Harvey at St Joseph's church in Handsworth at 10am on Saturday.

