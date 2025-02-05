Boy, 15, charged with murder after teenager stabbed to death at school in Sheffield

The school was put on lockdown and a teenages has been arrested after the stabbing. Picture: LBC

By Emma Soteriou

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of Harvey Willgoose, 15, who was stabbed to death at a school in Sheffield.

Harvey died after the incident at All Saints Catholic High School, in Granville Road, on Monday.

The school alerted parents that a "serious incident" took place and that classrooms were "locked down" just after midday.

A 15-year-old has since been charged with murder, possession of a bladed article and one count of affray, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

He will appear before Sheffield Youth Court on Wednesday.

Harvey Willgoose was stabbed to death at a school in Sheffield. Picture: Social media

Chris Hartley, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for the CPS Yorkshire and Humberside, said: "The Crown Prosecution Service has reviewed a file of evidence from South Yorkshire Police.

"We have authorised South Yorkshire Police to charge a 15-year-old with murder in relation to the death of Harvey Willgoose, 15, at All Saints Catholic High School on 3 February. He has also been charged with possession of a bladed article and one count of affray.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are active and that the youth has a right to a fair trial.

"It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

Caroline Willgoose leaving All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield. Picture: Alamy

Harvey's family visited the school on Tuesday afternoon, where flowers, balloons and cards had been left for him.

After the visit, they released a statement saying: "We are utterly heartbroken at the loss of our beautiful boy, 'Harvey Goose'.

"Our lives are devastated and will never be the same again. We have lost a beloved son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew and most importantly, a best friend to all.

"Harvey will be forever known for being a caring, loving and funny young man. At this difficult time we ask you to please respect our privacy as we grieve as a family."