Third teenager dies after horror crash in West Midlands as one left fighting for life

The crash occurred on Friday night, near Shifnal, and involved a silver Audi A1. Picture: Google Maps

By Henry Moore

Three teenagers have died following a horror car crash in Shropshire, as a fourth victim fights for their life.

The crash occurred on Friday night, near Shifnal, and involved a silver Audi A1, West Mercia Police said.

An 18-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene and has been named by police as Simon Evans.

A 17-year-old boy, who died in hospital on Saturday has been identified as Jacob Holeman, from Codsall in Staffordshire.

And today, police confirmed a third teen had passed away following the crash.

A statement issued by West Mercia Police on Monday said: "It has now been confirmed, sadly Jenson Bridges, aged 17, from Brewood in Staffordshire, died as a result of his injuries yesterday.

"The fourth occupant of the car, a 17-year-old boy, suffered life-changing injuries and remains in hospital in a stable condition."

Inspector Steph Arrowsmith, from the Serious Collision Investigation Team, said: "Sadly, three teenagers have died and one remains in hospital with life-changing injuries in this tragic incident and our thoughts are with all of those who have been affected.

"We continue to carry out inquiries into the collision and I would like to thank everybody who has contacted us so far with information to assist with our investigation.

"We are still appealing to anyone else who may have been on Offoxey Road on Friday night to get in contact. We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling through Bishops Wood and Brewood around 11pm, as we believe the Audi travelled along Port Lane and Kiddemore Green Road ahead of the incident.

"We believe the Audi was travelling together with a red Vauxhall Corsa and a black VW Golf. The vehicles were not involved in the collision in any way, but we're hoping motorists in the area may remember seeing the three vehicles together."

The families of those involved have asked that their privacy is respected, police also said.