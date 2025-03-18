Third teenager dies after horror crash in West Midlands as one left fighting for life

18 March 2025, 07:01

The crash occurred on Friday night, near Shifnal, and involved a silver Audi A1
The crash occurred on Friday night, near Shifnal, and involved a silver Audi A1. Picture: Google Maps

By Henry Moore

Three teenagers have died following a horror car crash in Shropshire, as a fourth victim fights for their life.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The crash occurred on Friday night, near Shifnal, and involved a silver Audi A1, West Mercia Police said.

An 18-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene and has been named by police as Simon Evans.

A 17-year-old boy, who died in hospital on Saturday has been identified as Jacob Holeman, from Codsall in Staffordshire.

And today, police confirmed a third teen had passed away following the crash.

Read more: Last surviving Battle of Britain pilot John ‘Paddy’ Hemingway dies aged 105

West Mercia Police car
West Mercia Police car. Picture: Alamy

A statement issued by West Mercia Police on Monday said: "It has now been confirmed, sadly Jenson Bridges, aged 17, from Brewood in Staffordshire, died as a result of his injuries yesterday.

"The fourth occupant of the car, a 17-year-old boy, suffered life-changing injuries and remains in hospital in a stable condition."

Inspector Steph Arrowsmith, from the Serious Collision Investigation Team, said: "Sadly, three teenagers have died and one remains in hospital with life-changing injuries in this tragic incident and our thoughts are with all of those who have been affected.

"We continue to carry out inquiries into the collision and I would like to thank everybody who has contacted us so far with information to assist with our investigation.

"We are still appealing to anyone else who may have been on Offoxey Road on Friday night to get in contact. We are also keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling through Bishops Wood and Brewood around 11pm, as we believe the Audi travelled along Port Lane and Kiddemore Green Road ahead of the incident.

"We believe the Audi was travelling together with a red Vauxhall Corsa and a black VW Golf. The vehicles were not involved in the collision in any way, but we're hoping motorists in the area may remember seeing the three vehicles together."

The families of those involved have asked that their privacy is respected, police also said.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Driving test rules have changed

Warning over new rules for driving tests, as ministers push to slash waiting times

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa Portrait

Fresh twist in death of Gene Hackman’s wife Betsy as it emerges she called doctors a day after police say she died
Civil servants are having their credit cards frozen

'We need to treat taxpayer money with respect': Ministers freeze civil service credit cards after spending quadruples
Part of the River Trent had 50 times the bacteria of safe swimming water

'There's something wrong with the water': Bacteria in UK river 50 times higher than safe swimming levels
King Charles III And Queen Camilla

King and Queen set to meet Pope next month despite pontiff's ill health

Badenoch is expected to drop the party’s commitment to net zero, which the UK is legally required to reach by 2050, in a speech on Tuesday.

UK net zero target by 2050 is ‘impossible’ without bankrupting Britain, says Kemi Badenoch

World News

See more World News

This image taken from NASA video shows the SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore and Nick Hague.

NASA astronauts 'stranded' in space for months begin journey back to Earth in SpaceX Dragon capsule

3 hours ago

Israel has launched the largest strikes on Gaza since the ceasefire agreement with Hamas, killing and injuring dozens while promising 'increasing military force'.

Israel-Hamas ceasefire collapses as IDF launches 'extensive' strikes on Gaza killing 'at least 330'

3 hours ago

Israel has launched the largest strikes on Gaza since the ceasefire agreement with Hamas, killing and injuring dozens while promising 'increasing military force'.

Israel launches 'extensive' deadly strikes on Gaza, which Hamas says indicate 'unilateral end to ceasefire'

7 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

7 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News