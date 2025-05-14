Shocking moment 100ft water jet sprays into the air as burst main leaves residential street flooded

14 May 2025, 15:01 | Updated: 14 May 2025, 15:18

A jet of water about 100ft high sprayed across Sneedhams Green in Matson, Gloucester, during the incident on Wednesday.
A jet of water about 100ft high sprayed across Sneedhams Green in Matson, Gloucester, during the incident on Wednesday. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

Watch the moment a burst main sent thousands of gallons of water into the air, leaving homes covered and some residents without supplies.

Burst water main sends jet of water 100 feet into the air

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A jet of water about 100ft high sprayed across Sneedhams Green in Matson, Gloucester in the shocking incident.

A house next to the leak was battered by the jet stream, with the water flooding nearby Sneedhams Road.

Utility firm Severn Trent said bottled water was being handed out to affected residents and as engineers battled to fix the issue.

The water main was turned off shortly before 2pm, with local residents giving a loud round of applause after facing hours of chaos.

Read more: Hosepipe ban possible as 'medium' drought risk looms as England suffers driest Spring since 1950s

Read more: Moment car erupts in flames on road where Keir Starmer's home was 'targeted' - as counter-terror cops quiz suspect, 21

Water erupted from the ground in the Matson area of Gloucester.
Water erupted from the ground in the Matson area of Gloucester. Picture: PA
The residential street was left flooded.
The residential street was left flooded. Picture: PA

Christine Dix, a Matson resident, said she first alerted to the incident by a neighbour at about 7am.

"When I got dressed and came down here to see what was going on, I was just flabbergasted," she said.

"It's absolutely awful. We've never seen anything like this around here in 40 years. And it's a bit scary, to be honest," she told the BBC.

Community Independent Councillor Alastair Chambers (Matson, Robinswood and White City), described the scenes as "unbelievable" as "thousands of litres of water a second are being sprayed 100ft in the air."

He added: "Concrete earth and debris have spraying out the ground. Inches of thick concrete slab blown out in huge chunks.

"And sadly the million pound home next to the water main in lovely condition has been blasted with rocks and debris breaking windows and roof tiles."

A Severn Trent spokesman said: “We want to thank local people and customers for their patience as our teams continue to manage a burst pipe in Matson.

“We are liaising directly with anyone impacted by the burst, which is on one of our bigger pipes.

“Our teams have been welcomed by the local community as they carry out these complex repairs.”

A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called at 6.18am to a burst water main in Sneedhams Road, in Matson, Gloucester. One fire engine, from Gloucester South, was sent to the scene where we helped to make the scene safe.

"The incident has now been handed over to Severn Trent Water. The stop message was received at 8.31am."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Banknotes and coins on top of a council tax bill

Martin Lewis welcomes plans to consult on fairer council tax debt collection

A video message from Celine Dion during the dress rehearsal and preview show of the first semi-final at the 69th Eurovision Song Contest.

Celine Dion leaves fans heartbroken as star issues emotional message amid health battle

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United

Manchester United scrap annual awards dinner after torrid domestic season

Jadon Sancho joined Chelsea in last summers transfer window. Football authorities have brought the deadline forward to 7pm

Transfer deadline day shake-up as Premier League confirms major change

Gary Lineker has deleted an Instagram story post he shared from the group Palestine Lobby, which said: "Zionism explained in two minutes" and featured an illustration of a rat.

Gary Lineker faces calls to be sacked over 'antisemitic' post as campaign group files official complaint
The Qatari Boeing 747, which now belongs to Donald Trump - but will it ever fly as Air Force One?

When will Donald Trump use his new $400m jet?

World News

See more World News

An earthquake struck the Greek isles overnight.

Tsunami fears grow after 6.0-magnitude earthquake rocks Greek isles

6 mins ago

A British teenager who faces life in Georgia prison accused of drug smuggling has revealed she is 'pregnant'.

Brit teenager, 18, who faces life in Georgia prison accused of drug smuggling tells court she is 'pregnant'

1 hour ago

Bollards are seen at the site of a vandalised statue of Captain Cook in Edinburgh Gardens, St Kilda, Melbourne

Captain Cook monument removed from Melbourne park following repeated vandalism

3 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News