Shocking moment man on e-scooter overtakes cars on A3 dual carriageway in London

A still from a video on social media showing an e scooter driver overtaking cars on a dual carriageway.
A still from a video on social media showing an e scooter driver overtaking cars on a dual carriageway. Picture: Social media

By Jacob Paul

Watch the moment an electric scooter driver zips past cars on a busy dual carriageway in London.

The clip was shared by Dene Harry on the Facebook page South Of The Borough - Tolworth, Chessington And Hook.

It shows a line of cars driving down a section of the dual carriageway when the e-scooter driver is spotted zooming down the outer lane, passing vehicle after vehicle.

Mr Harry wrote in the caption: "Early this afternoon I got on the A3 from Tolworth heading towards London. I am travelling at 48mph when I checked my outside mirror and saw this travelling on outside lane go pass me faster than me with friend in tow.

"Another reason to keep checking on your surroundings using mirrors as could easily end up in a different situation. Not something you see every day on the A3.

Early this afternoon I got on the A3 from Tolworth heading towards London. I am travelling at 48mph when I checked my...

Posted by Dene Harry on Friday, April 25, 2025

Furious locals have flooded the comment section lashing out at the e-scooter driver, labelling his actions dangerous.

One wrote: "This is unspeakably moronic.

"One bump or pothole or slight twist of the handlebars and he’s flying through the air at 50mph.

"And do you know what rests in between the asphalt and his skull? Absolutely nothing."

A second commented: "That's beyond nuts. One tiny bump or a pebble in the road, that'll be the end of him."

A third added: "100% illegal and cannot be identified!! Playing with fire.....or large, heavy metal boxes on wheels. All on them until they cause an accident."

LBC has approached the Metropolitan Police for comment.

It comes as public concern grows around children using the vehicles, with one caller raising the issue with Nick Ferrari on LBC.

In March, a 14-year-old boy died more than a week after being injured in an e-scooter collision in Manchester.

Research published by the UK’s largest road safety charity IAM RoadSmart in February revealed a huge 2100% increase in the number of children aged 13-16 receiving uninsured driving endorsements (IN10s) between 2021 to 2024, most likely attributed to using an uninsured private e-scooter.

Nicholas Lyes, Policy & Standards Director at IAM RoadSmart, wrote for LBC Opinion: "Private e-scooters should be legalised within a strict framework. They need safe batteries that won’t catch fire, robust design, and build standards that can withstand our pothole plagued streets.

"They need to be speed limited and include front and rear lighting.Moreover, riders should only be able to use them if they have some level of competency, whether through accredited assessment or other means.

"The e-scooter genie is out of the bottle, and we cannot put it back. But we can give it some stabilisers."


