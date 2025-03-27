Shocking moment police officer is filmed urinating in woman’s garden

Police said they had received a complaint about the officer's actions. Picture: Facebook

By Asher McShane

Police have received a complaint after a homeowner filmed a police officer appearing to relieve himself in her garden.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Hannah Condick, a mother-of-two from Taunton, Somerset, said she saw the officer looking around her garden on Tuesday morning shortly after 09:00 GMT.

She filmed the police officer as he appeared to urinate.

She said “a cat is buried in that garden. If you need the toilet, go knock on the door.”

She posted online: “Support your local police force guys

“I believe that’s a charge and a fine?”

Read more: 'Putin will die soon - and that's a fact', says Zelenskyy as he urges Trump to 'stay strong' in face of Russian demands

Read more: Car crashes into six people including police officer in Berlin, as 'illegal teen driver' tries to flee traffic stop

One person commented: “Why didn’t he just ask to use the toilet?”

Another defended him: “When you got to go you got to go...These people dont work in an office.”

Avon and Somerset police said in a statement: “We are aware a video has been posted on social media relating to the behaviour of one of our officers within a private garden in Taunton," the spokesperson said.

"Our professional standards department was immediately notified after this was raised with us yesterday. A public complaint has been received.

"We'd please respectfully ask people do not begin to speculate around the events that led up to this incident while our professional standards review is ongoing.

"We expect the highest level of professionalism and diligence from all our officers and staff when on duty and would like to reassure the public this incident is being looked into."