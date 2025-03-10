Boy, 16, shot dead near Tube station in south London named

10 March 2025, 07:55

Lathaniel Burrell
Lathaniel Burrell. Picture: Met Police

By Henry Moore

Lathaniel Burrell has been named as the 16-year-old boy shot dead outside a south London tube station last week.

Omar Prempeh, 32, is charged with the teen’s murder after the shooting outside Stockwell tube station on Tuesday.

Prempeh is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court today, the Metropolitan Police have said.

Lathaniel’s family continue to be supported by specialist officers following the tragic incident.

Floral tributes near the scene in Paradise Road, Clapham, south London, where a 16-year-old boy died after being shot on Tuesday.
Floral tributes near the scene in Paradise Road, Clapham, south London, where a 16-year-old boy died after being shot on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lee said: "Our detectives are working hard to piece together the events of Tuesday afternoon and identify those responsible for killing Lathaniel.

"We continue to appeal for anyone with information about Lathaniel's murder to please come forward and speak to us."

Tributes have poured in for Lathaniel in the wake of his death, with one local describing him as a “lovely” boy.

Police cars near the scene in Paradise Road, Clapham, south London, where a 16-year-old boy died after being shot on Tuesday.
Police cars near the scene in Paradise Road, Clapham, south London, where a 16-year-old boy died after being shot on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

She said: "He had one sister, loved Manchester United."

The witness continued: "He was such a nice boy, we are devastated.

“It’s such a terrible thing. My mum has spoken to his mum who is devastated. She’s in shock."

Police attended the scene just after 3:20pm on Tuesday.

Lathaniel was treated on the scene but sadly died of his wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 using the reference 4116/4MAR or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

