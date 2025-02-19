Homes evacuated and major incident declared after 65ft sinkhole appears in Surrey village

19 February 2025, 00:01

A large sinkhole has forced the closure of the high street in the Surrey village of Godstone
A large sinkhole has forced the closure of the high street in the Surrey village of Godstone. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A major incident has been declared and residents have been evacuated after a large sinkhole of at least 65ft (20m) appeared in a Surrey village.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police evacuated a number of properties and a 100-metre cordon was put in place after the sinkhole on Godstone High Street on Monday night.

Surrey Police said on Tuesday that Godstone High Street was closed following reports of the hole.

Surrey County Council has declared a major incident and local residents have been urged to avoid the area while repair work is being carried out.

The scene in Godstone after a sinkhole appeared on Monday night.
The high street was shut between Oxted Road and Bletchingley Road due to the sinkhole. Picture: Alamy

SES Water said one of its water main pipes had burst in Godstone High Street.

A spokesperson for the utility said: "The road has been closed and our teams are on site, together with emergency services and other utility providers, working hard to fix this as quickly as possible.

"A diversion route is in place and we are required to redirect traffic onto a like-for-like A-road to ensure the safety of motorists during the repair process.

Read more: United Nations judge forced woman to work as slave after tricking her to come to UK, court hears

Read more: Sara Sharif's father protected by 'Muslim gang' in jail after being attacked with jagged tuna lid

"Unfortunately, the burst has impacted water supplies to homes in the area and we're sorry for the disruption this is causing customers.

"We're working hard to reroute water from across our network to restore supply for those customers."

In a post on Facebook, Surrey Police said: "If you are in the area, please follow the directions of the emergency services.

"There is currently a large emergency services presence in the area. The road is likely to be closed for an extended period of time - please avoid the area if you can."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lydia Mugambe

United Nations judge forced woman to work as slave after tricking her to come to UK, court hears
Craig and Lindsay Foreman

Did motorbike couple's 'happiness' survey prompt arrest on spying charges in Iran?

Abdirahman Ibrahim has been convicted of murder after driving into the back of Liam Jones

Killer driver mows down e-bike rider to 'teach him lesson' for doing wheelies

Meghan

Meghan Markle could face 'legal action' from Spanish town as her new luxury brand logo faces resemblance to coat of arms
The father of murdered schoolgirl Sara Sharif is reportedly being protected by a 'Muslim gang'

Sara Sharif's father protected by 'Muslim gang' in jail after being attacked with jagged tuna lid
Senior Tories including Suella Braverman and Michael Gove have criticised the judge's comments

Senior Tories blast 'out of touch' judge for 'ludicrous attack' on Starmer’s migrant remarks

World News

See more World News

The Vatican says Pope Francis is being treated for 'bilateral pneumonia'

New scans show Pope Francis has pneumonia in both lungs but Vatican says he remains ‘in good spirits’

6 hours ago

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned 'any appearance by armed forces under some other flag' in Ukraine would be 'completely unacceptable', in a dig at a peace plan floated by Keir Starmer.

Keir Starmer’s Ukraine peacekeeping plan ‘completely unacceptable’, Russia tells US in Saudi Arabia talks

9 hours ago

Lydia Mugambe is accused of taking 'advantage of her status'

UN judge ‘trafficked woman to UK to be her slave'

10 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

6 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News