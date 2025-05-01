Sir David Attenborough, 98, opens up on 'nearing the end of his life' ahead of 99th birthday

Sir David Attenborough turns 99 on May 8.

Sir David Attenborough, 98, has opened up about 'nearing the end of his life' in a heartfelt admission.

The renowned nature broadcaster spoke as he approaches his 99th birthday - with his latest project is set to air on Disney+ and Hulu later this year.

Amid the filming of the new series, he issued a plea to the world over the damage to the seas and the world's ecosystems with a harrowing admission.

Sir David said: "When I first saw the sea as a young boy, it was thought of as a vast wilderness to be tamed and mastered for the benefit of humanity.

"Now, as I approach the end of my life, we know the opposite is true. After living for nearly a hundred years on this planet, I now understand that the most important place on Earth is not on land, but at sea.

"Today, it is in such poor health I would find it hard not to lose hope were it not for the most remarkable discovery of all.

"If we save the sea, we save our world. After a lifetime of filming our planet, I'm sure nothing is more important."

But it was not all doom and gloom, with Sir David saying it is not too late to turn things around.

He added:"The ocean can recover faster than we can ever imagine: it can bounce back to life.

"The world would be in a far, far worse situation now had there been no broadcasting of natural history. People have found it a source of fascination, beauty, and interest, which has become key to looking after the world."

The legendary wildlife documentarian has been on the scene ever since earning his first TV credit as a presenter was on the 1953 BBC show Animal Patterns.

He secured his own programme, Zoo Quest, a year later.

The show ran for seven seasons over nine years, propelling Sir David to national fame.

Sir David has not just been limited to a career in the nature world, becoming the Controller of BBC Two where he oversaw the first ever-colour broadcasts in Europe in 1965.

Later, Sir David perhaps became best known for the Planet Earth series, which has been followed by other nature series such as Frozen Planet and Blue Planet.

In 2022, the national treasure was given the honour for services to television and conservation in a ceremony led by King Charles.

He is also a member of the Earthshot Prize council, an initiative launched by the Duke of Cambridge to find solutions to environmental issues.