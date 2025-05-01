Sir David Attenborough, 98, opens up on 'nearing the end of his life' ahead of 99th birthday

1 May 2025, 11:59 | Updated: 1 May 2025, 13:16

Sir David Attenborough turns 99 on May 8.
Sir David Attenborough turns 99 on May 8. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Sir David Attenborough, 98, has opened up about 'nearing the end of his life' in a heartfelt admission.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The renowned nature broadcaster spoke as he approaches his 99th birthday - with his latest project is set to air on Disney+ and Hulu later this year.

Amid the filming of the new series, he issued a plea to the world over the damage to the seas and the world's ecosystems with a harrowing admission.

Sir David said: "When I first saw the sea as a young boy, it was thought of as a vast wilderness to be tamed and mastered for the benefit of humanity.

"Now, as I approach the end of my life, we know the opposite is true. After living for nearly a hundred years on this planet, I now understand that the most important place on Earth is not on land, but at sea.

"Today, it is in such poor health I would find it hard not to lose hope were it not for the most remarkable discovery of all.

Read more: 'David... I’m a scientist': Moment eco-protester is arrested trying to confront Sir David Attenborough in restaurant

Read more: Sir David Attenborough receives second knighthood from Charles at Windsor

Sir David Attenborough being filmed beside an exhibition of Pterosaurs at the Southbank Centre, London.
Sir David Attenborough being filmed beside an exhibition of Pterosaurs at the Southbank Centre, London. Picture: Alamy
Sir David Attenborough on cliffs of Skomer Island National Nature Reserve Pemrokeshire Coast National Park Wales UK.
Sir David Attenborough on cliffs of Skomer Island National Nature Reserve Pemrokeshire Coast National Park Wales UK. Picture: Alamy

"If we save the sea, we save our world. After a lifetime of filming our planet, I'm sure nothing is more important."

But it was not all doom and gloom, with Sir David saying it is not too late to turn things around.

He added:"The ocean can recover faster than we can ever imagine: it can bounce back to life.

"The world would be in a far, far worse situation now had there been no broadcasting of natural history. People have found it a source of fascination, beauty, and interest, which has become key to looking after the world."

The legendary wildlife documentarian has been on the scene ever since earning his first TV credit as a presenter was on the 1953 BBC show Animal Patterns.

He secured his own programme, Zoo Quest, a year later.

The show ran for seven seasons over nine years, propelling Sir David to national fame.

Sir David has not just been limited to a career in the nature world, becoming the Controller of BBC Two where he oversaw the first ever-colour broadcasts in Europe in 1965.

Later, Sir David perhaps became best known for the Planet Earth series, which has been followed by other nature series such as Frozen Planet and Blue Planet.

In 2022, the national treasure was given the honour for services to television and conservation in a ceremony led by King Charles.

He is also a member of the Earthshot Prize council, an initiative launched by the Duke of Cambridge to find solutions to environmental issues.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Passengers at Madrid's Atocha station during the recent blackout that hit Spain

Experts issue warning over 'more frequent' UK blackouts - after major power cut in Spain and Portugal
Sir Bob Geldof during the launch event for the Live Aid musical 'Just For One Day', at Wembley Stadium, north London. Picture date: Thursday May 1, 2025.

Sir Bob Geldof says future Live Aid event looks 'unlikely' musician blames advent of social media
Woman lying on bed, suffering from strong stomach pain, endometriosis, menstruation.

NHS approves new at-home pill for women with 'debilitating' endometriosis

Members of the public inside the new IKEA City store on London's Oxford Street.

Hundreds queue to be first into IKEA's new £450m Oxford Street store - but how will you get your purchases home?
Dame Deborah James (BowelBabe) on the occasion of the presentation of her Damehood. Her mother says awareness is her legacy

Spreading awareness is Dame Deborah James's 'amazing legacy' says her mother

Still life of Wegovy with a weight scale.

CDC warns more education needed, as fat jabs send 25,000 Americans to hospital

World News

See more World News

Wildfire. Jerusalem. Israel. Forest fire. Forest. Forest fire in progress. Fire. Large flames. USA. Climate change. 2025. Fire. April.

Israel declares national emergency after worst wildfires in country's history lead to evacuations

50 mins ago

A Russian drone strike overnight killed at least two people and wounded 15 others in a residential area of Odesa

Russia launches deadly drone strike on Ukraine hours after Kyiv signs minerals deal with US

5 hours ago

China has hit out at the US in a propaganda video

China slams Trump's US as a 'small, stranded boat' and vows not to 'kneel down to bullying' in propaganda video

1 day ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

8 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News