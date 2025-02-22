Sir Elton John and Simon Cowell unite behind copyright campaign to protect creative talent from US AI firms

Sir Elton John and Simon Cowell have called on the Government to rethink proposals to relax copyright rules in a bid to protect creative talent from artificial intelligence (AI). Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Sir Elton John and Simon Cowell have called on the Government to rethink proposals to relax copyright rules in a bid to protect creative talent from American AI firms.

The two have backed a campaign calling for plans to allow big firms to use online material for AI without paying the creators to be changed.

Under the current Government proposals, creators would need to opt out to prevent their work from being used.

Those supporting the campaign, including Simon Cowell and author Kate Mosse, are calling for an opt-in system to be put in place instead, so creators could give AI companies permission to use their copyrighted work.

Sir Elton described the UK's creative sector as the "envy of the world" but said the plan risked giving away that position.

Sir Elton John and Sir Paul McCartney warn of AI copyright 'rip-off' amid Government plans

"We only achieved that success with the backing of our long-standing copyright protection - the world's gold standard," he told the Daily Mail, saying creative industries create jobs and economic growth.

"The music community has always been quick to adopt new technologies... but adoption of this copyright exception would destroy the UK's leadership that has been hard won, and what's worse, it would give it all away. For nothing."

X Factor creator Cowell said a failure to regulate AI properly risked artists and people working behind the scenes "being wiped out".

"The thought that anyone would believe they have the right to blindly give this country's creative ideas away - for nothing - is just wrong," he wrote in the Mail. "I passionately care about people's personal creativity - and AI shouldn't be able to steal the talent of those humans who created the magic in the first place.

"Anyone who is able to create something they passionately care about deserves to have their work protected."

Among other artists supporting the Mail's campaign are singer-songwriter Joan Armatrading, Bafta-winning composer Nick Foster and author Kate Mosse, who said she supported the "possibilities" of AI, but ensuring tech companies pay for artists' work was "a matter of principle, of fairness".

She called for the Government to introduce a system where AI companies seek permission to use work and offer payment, allowing the creators to "opt-in" rather than the current proposal.

In December, Sir Keir Starmer told the Liaison Committee described the UK's creative industries as "really important" and said the Government was consulting on its proposals.

"I think we need to get the balance right, but I also think we have a huge opportunity," he said.