Sir Geoffrey Boycott set for knighthood at Buckingham Palace despite conviction

Sir Geoffrey Boycott captained England and Yorkshire in his cricket career. Picture: Getty

Sir Geoffrey Boycott is set to be knighted today amid outcry over his domestic abuse conviction.

The former England cricket captain, 79, is due to receive the knighthood for services to cricket at Buckingham Palace today.



His spot on Theresa May’s New Year’s honours list, alongside stars including Elvis Costello and author Lee Child, sparked outrage from domestic abuse campaigners.



He was convicted in 1998 of punching his then girlfriend Margaret Moore in a French Riviera hotel, but has always protested his innocence.



Sir Geoffrey, a former Test opener who also helmed the Yorkshire cricket team, said last year that he “couldn’t give a toss” over the backlash.

Mel B branded Sir Geoffrey a 'disgrace' over the conviction. Picture: Getty

Former Spice Girl Mel B branded him a “disgrace to Yorkhire”, while Women’s Aid, the Women’s Trust and the Labour MPs Harriet Harman and Dawn Butler also expressed condemnation.



However, last night his wife of 27 years Rachel Boycott penned a 2,000 word letter to the critics, pleading with them to stop “crucifying” her husband over a crime she claims never happened.

“Just stop for a minute and consider has there ever been a miscarriage of justice,” she 67-year-old wrote. “Could you be wrongly crucifying a good man? Just consider - could he actually be telling the truth?”



Crime writer Mr Child, famed for the Jack Reacher books, will also be made a CBE for services to literature today, while singer Mr Costello will receive an OBE for services to music.