Sir Geoffrey Boycott set for knighthood at Buckingham Palace despite conviction

14 February 2020, 09:51

Sir Geoffrey Boycott captained England and Yorkshire in his cricket career
Sir Geoffrey Boycott captained England and Yorkshire in his cricket career. Picture: Getty

Sir Geoffrey Boycott is set to be knighted today amid outcry over his domestic abuse conviction. 

The former England cricket captain, 79, is due to receive the knighthood for services to cricket at Buckingham Palace today.

His spot on Theresa May’s New Year’s honours list, alongside stars including Elvis Costello and author Lee Child, sparked outrage from domestic abuse campaigners.

He was convicted in 1998 of punching his then girlfriend Margaret Moore in a French Riviera hotel, but has always protested his innocence.

Sir Geoffrey, a former Test opener who also helmed the Yorkshire cricket team, said last year that he “couldn’t give a toss” over the backlash.

Mel B branded Sir Geoffrey a 'disgrace' over the conviction
Mel B branded Sir Geoffrey a 'disgrace' over the conviction. Picture: Getty

Former Spice Girl Mel B branded him a “disgrace to Yorkhire”, while Women’s Aid, the Women’s Trust and the Labour MPs Harriet Harman and Dawn Butler also expressed condemnation.

However, last night his wife of 27 years Rachel Boycott penned a 2,000 word letter to the critics, pleading with them to stop “crucifying” her husband over a crime she claims never happened.

“Just stop for a minute and consider has there ever been a miscarriage of justice,” she 67-year-old wrote. “Could you be wrongly crucifying a good man? Just consider - could he actually be telling the truth?”

Crime writer Mr Child, famed for the Jack Reacher books, will also be made a CBE for services to literature today, while singer Mr Costello will receive an OBE for services to music.

Comments

Loading...

UK News

See more UK News

Life support for brain-damaged baby Midrar Ali can end, court rules

13 mins ago

Prince Harry and Meghan axe 15 staff in Canada move

1 hour ago

Stephanie Simpson: Body of missing British hiker found in New Zealand

3 hours ago

World News

See more World News

Coronavirus cases rise as experts warn 'fake news' could make outbreak worse

8 hours ago

Australia: Bushfires under control in New South Wales for first time in six months

9 hours ago

US woman wanted over husband's 2002 murder is arrested in Rome

12 hours ago

The News Explained

How are people radicalised and how is it prevented?

How are people radicalised and how is it prevented?

9 days ago

Mohammed Nahin Ahmed and Yusuf Sarwar: two convicted extremists who could soon be released

10 convicted extremists who are due for early release from prison this year

10 days ago

Banksy's EU painting

Brexit Day: What will change after 31st January and what will stay the same?

14 days ago