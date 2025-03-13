PM abolishes NHS England in bid to reshape 'overcautious and flabby' state

Keir Starmer has abolished NHS England. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Sir Keir Starmer has announced plans to abolish NHS England in a bid to cut government red tape and bureaucracy and bring the health service back under "democratic control."

The move will put the NHS "back at the heart of government where it belongs," Sir Keir said, "freeing it to focus on patients, less bureaucracy, with more money for nurses."

Describing NHS England as an "arms-length body", he said the move will allow the health service to "refocus" on cutting waiting times at "your hospital".

Abolishing NHS England will reduce "duplication", saving money that can then be spent on frontline services, the Prime Minister said.

Answering a question from a cancer patient on how the decision would improve NHS services, Sir Keir Starmer said: "Amongst the reasons we are abolishing it is because of the duplication.

"So, if you can believe it, we've got a communications team in NHS England, we've got a communications team in the health department of government; we've got a strategy team in NHS England, a strategy team in the government department. We are duplicating things that could be done once.

"If we strip that out, which is what we are doing today, that then allows us to free up that money to put it where it needs to be, which is the front line."

He added that the Government wanted to push power to frontline workers "and away from the bureaucracy which often holds them up".

It is unclear how many people will lose their jobs following this move.

What is NHS England?

NHS England was established under the 2013 coalition Government to give the health service an independent arm.

It employs around 13,500 staff - three times more than the Department of Health.

Previously described as the "world's biggest quango" NHS England is in charge of the day-to-day running of the NHS and has a budget of over £168 million.

The NHS logo. Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir made the announcement as he set out his government's plans to slash government red-tape and bureaucracy, using tech and AI to cut down the "overcautious and flabby" state and "tear down the walls of Westminster."

He confirmed plans to cut the cost of compliance with regulation for businesses by 25%.

He said: "Today I'm issuing a new target for our government. We will make sure compliance costs for businesses are cut by a quarter.

"That's 25% compliance costs that are going to go - and they will.

"That's less red tape, more delivery, renewing our country with growth."

He added: "We've created a watchdog state completely out of whack with the priorities of the British people and that is unfit for the volatile and insecure world we live in."

Sir Keir Starmer has said the British state is "weaker than it's ever been".

He said: "At the moment, the state employs more people than we've employed for decades.

"Yet look around the country. Do you see good value everywhere? Because I don't. I actually think it's weaker than it's ever been - overstretched, unfocused, trying to do too much, doing it badly, unable to deliver the security that people need.

"I believe that working people want an active government. They don't want a weak state, they want it to secure our future, if you like, to take on the big decisions so they can get on with their lives.

"So, we don't want a bigger state, a more intrusive state, an over-expanding state, a state that demands more and more of people as it itself fails to deliver on core purposes. So, we've got to change things now."

Artificial intelligence (AI) presents a "golden opportunity" to reform the state, he added as he promised to recruit "the best of the best on AI".

Sir Keir Starmer said: "The good news is technology can massively help if we push forward with digital reform of government, and we are going to do that.

"We can make massive savings, £45 billion of savings in efficiencies, and AI is a golden opportunity."

He added: "That's an opportunity we're determined to seize, so we're going to get the best of the best on AI working across government.

"I'm going to send teams into every government department with a clear mission from me, to make the state more innovative and more efficient."

Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting, described the move to abolish NHS England as "the final nail in the coffin" of the Conservative's 2012 reorganisation of the health service.

He said: “This is the final nail in the coffin of the disastrous 2012 reorganisation, which led to the longest waiting times, lowest patient satisfaction, and most expensive NHS in history.

“When money is so tight, we can’t justify such a complex bureaucracy with two organisations doing the same jobs. We need more doers, and fewer checkers, which is why I’m devolving resources and responsibilities to the NHS frontline.

“NHS staff are working flat out but the current system sets them up to fail. These changes will support the huge number of capable, innovative and committed people across the NHS to deliver for patients and taxpayers.

“Just because reform is difficult doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be done. This government will never duck the hard work of reform. We will take on vested interests and change the status quo, so the NHS can once again be there for you when you need it.”