Sir Keir Starmer involved in car accident which hospitalised cyclist

27 October 2020, 00:12

Sir Keir Starmer has been involved in a crash which resulted in a cyclist being hospitalised
Sir Keir Starmer has been involved in a crash which resulted in a cyclist being hospitalised. Picture: PA

A probe has been launched into a collision involving Sir Keir Starmer which saw a cyclist hospitalised with a minor arm injury.

The Labour leader is understood to have been driving through Kentist Town, north-west London at the time of the incident at around midday on Sunday.

A spokesman for the opposition leader said he reported the incident to a police station soon afterwards, and has been in touch with the person involved.

Sir Keir is not believed to have been injured in the accident, and is said to have been driving his own vehicle at the time.

The Sun said witness Nicolas Janes, 39 - heard a "loud bang" and then saw a cyclist on the pavement who appeared to be in a "lot of pain".

A spokesman for the Labour leader said: "Keir was involved in a minor road traffic accident on Sunday.

"He spoke to a British Transport Police officer who attended the scene and swapped details with the officer and the other individual involved.

"Keir stayed at the scene until the ambulance arrived. Later that afternoon, he reported the incident to a police station in accordance with the law.

"Since the incident, Keir has also been in touch with the other individual involved."

The Metropolitan Police refused to confirm Sir Keir was involved in the accident, but said the driver was not arrested.

The force said in a statement: "Police were alerted by LAS (London Ambulance Service) at around 12.20hrs on Sunday 25 October to a report of a road traffic collision between a cyclist and car in Grafton Road, NW5.

"The driver of the car had stopped at the scene and exchanged details with the cyclist but had left before officers arrived.

"The male cyclist received a minor injury to his arm and was taken to hospital by LAS as a precaution.

"Officers later attempted to contact the driver of the car and left a message advising him to report the matter to police.

"The driver of the car subsequently attended a north London police station. He was not arrested or interviewed under caution.

"An investigation into the collision is ongoing by officers from the Roads and Transport Policing Command."

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman added: "We were called at 12.08pm yesterday (Sunday) to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a cyclist on Grafton Road, NW5.

"We sent an ambulance crew to the scene. A person was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital."

