Sir Keir Starmer updates UK’s top secret ‘homeland defence plan’ after threats from Moscow

Officials are updating 20-year-old contingency plans to be used if the UK is put on a war footing. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Sir Keir Starmer has ordered officials to update Britain’s top secret plans in the event of a direct attack amid concerns the country is not prepared.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Officials have been asked to update 20-year-old contingency plans that set out how the Government would respond to a declaration of war, with existing documents said to be ‘badly out of date’.

The existing strategy is said to be “badly out of date” and does not include key risks such as cyber attacks or missile assaults on critical national infrastructure such as gas terminals, undersea cables, power plants and transport hubs.

It also includes details on how the Cabinet and members of the Royal Family would be protected, how resources would be stockpiled and the method for public service broadcasts.

The planning includes strategies for Britain being hit by nuclear warheads, conventional missiles or cyber attacks.

Read more: Police probe launched following deaths of British Superbike riders, 21 and 29, following in 'catastrophic' 11 bike crash

Read more: British student nurse stabbed to death in Texas - as roommate charged with murder 'in row over a cat'

Sir Keir Starmer meets British soldiers at Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire in 2022 where he saw Ukranian soldiers being trained - back when he was leader of the opposition. Picture: Alamy

It describes the circumstances when the Government should seek shelter in the Downing Street bunker or outside London, and how a wartime government should be run.

Strategies for the country’s roads, rail networks, courts and internet are all included in the top secret strategic document.

Kremlin officials have repeatedly threatened the UK with a direct attack over its support for Ukraine.

According to The Telegraph, the updated ‘homeland defence plan’ sets out strategies for the days immediately after an attack on the UK by a hostile foreign state.

The plan is being created by the Cabinet Offices Resilience Directorate.

Officials are reportedly concerned about gas terminals and Britain’s nuclear power stations being hit, leading to “significant prolonged long-term security, health, environmental and economic impacts” if struck.

A risk assessment, published in January, found that a successful attack was “likely to result in civilian fatalities as well as members of the emergency services”

Separately, ministers are looking into whether the UK needs to invest in its own missile defence capabilities — similar to those used by Israel.

The government’s strategic defence review is due to be published imminently.

A Government spokesman said: “The UK has robust plans in place for a range of potential emergencies that have been developed and tested over many years.”