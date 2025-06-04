Non-pilot RAF ‘money man’ Sir Richard Knighton tipped to take top military post as head of armed forces

Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton is thought to be in line to be the next Chief of Defence Staff. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton is set to be appointed as the next Chief of the Defence Staff, marking a significant shift in the leadership of the British armed forces.

Sir Richard, who currently heads the Royal Air Force, has been selected by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to succeed Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, who has held the top military post since 2021.

While no official confirmation has yet been made, sources indicate that colleagues have been informed of the decision, with an announcement from Downing Street anticipated shortly.

This will mean Sir Richard will become the UK’s most senior military officer during what is being described as a transformative period for the Ministry of Defence.

He became the first non-pilot to lead the RAF and only the second air chief to head the entire armed forces since the role was created.

Known within defence circles as the “money guy” for his expertise in managing budgets and driving efficiency, the 56-year-old engineer has played a key role in personnel reform within the RAF.

His previous roles include Deputy Chief of the Defence Staff (Financial and Military Capability) and a short combat deployment to Italy during the Kosovo campaign as a senior engineer officer.

Unlike many of his predecessors, Sir Richard comes from a technical background rather than operational command. Nevertheless, he is widely seen as a capable and steady hand, with supporters describing him as calm, strategic, and pragmatic. “He understands how to get things done in defence better than anyone,” one source said, adding that he is also viewed as a “unifier” and enjoys the trust of the Treasury.

The appointment comes amid growing political focus on defence investment. The government has pledged to raise defence spending to 2.5% of GDP from April 2027, with a longer-term ambition to reach 3% by 2034.

Sir Richard was shortlisted alongside General Sir Roly Walker, the Chief of the General Staff, who is known for his operational experience and contribution to the recently published Strategic Defence Review.

Walker, a former director of special forces, has been dubbed the “ideas man” and was seriously considered for the role following his extensive frontline service in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Others on the original longlist included General Dame Sharon Nesmith, the current Vice-Chief of the Defence Staff and the first woman to be considered for the top job, and General Sir Jim Hockenhull, head of Strategic Command. Both remain strong contenders for future appointments.

Admiral Sir Ben Key, the former First Sea Lord, had also been a potential candidate but withdrew from consideration. It later emerged he was subject to a misconduct investigation concerning an alleged affair with a junior officer.

Despite speculation that the government might open the selection process to external candidates with previous military experience, ministers ultimately opted to promote from within.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson declined to confirm the appointment, stating: “This is speculation. The appointment process is ongoing and any announcement will be made in the usual way.”