Non-pilot RAF ‘money man’ Sir Richard Knighton tipped to take top military post as head of armed forces

4 June 2025, 07:27 | Updated: 4 June 2025, 09:07

Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton is thought to be in line to be the next Chief of Defence Staff
Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton is thought to be in line to be the next Chief of Defence Staff. Picture: Alamy
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton is set to be appointed as the next Chief of the Defence Staff, marking a significant shift in the leadership of the British armed forces.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Richard, who currently heads the Royal Air Force, has been selected by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to succeed Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, who has held the top military post since 2021.

While no official confirmation has yet been made, sources indicate that colleagues have been informed of the decision, with an announcement from Downing Street anticipated shortly.

This will mean Sir Richard will become the UK’s most senior military officer during what is being described as a transformative period for the Ministry of Defence.

He became the first non-pilot to lead the RAF and only the second air chief to head the entire armed forces since the role was created.

Known within defence circles as the “money guy” for his expertise in managing budgets and driving efficiency, the 56-year-old engineer has played a key role in personnel reform within the RAF.

His previous roles include Deputy Chief of the Defence Staff (Financial and Military Capability) and a short combat deployment to Italy during the Kosovo campaign as a senior engineer officer.

Unlike many of his predecessors, Sir Richard comes from a technical background rather than operational command. Nevertheless, he is widely seen as a capable and steady hand, with supporters describing him as calm, strategic, and pragmatic. “He understands how to get things done in defence better than anyone,” one source said, adding that he is also viewed as a “unifier” and enjoys the trust of the Treasury.

The appointment comes amid growing political focus on defence investment. The government has pledged to raise defence spending to 2.5% of GDP from April 2027, with a longer-term ambition to reach 3% by 2034.

Sir Richard was shortlisted alongside General Sir Roly Walker, the Chief of the General Staff, who is known for his operational experience and contribution to the recently published Strategic Defence Review.

Walker, a former director of special forces, has been dubbed the “ideas man” and was seriously considered for the role following his extensive frontline service in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Others on the original longlist included General Dame Sharon Nesmith, the current Vice-Chief of the Defence Staff and the first woman to be considered for the top job, and General Sir Jim Hockenhull, head of Strategic Command. Both remain strong contenders for future appointments.

Admiral Sir Ben Key, the former First Sea Lord, had also been a potential candidate but withdrew from consideration. It later emerged he was subject to a misconduct investigation concerning an alleged affair with a junior officer.

Despite speculation that the government might open the selection process to external candidates with previous military experience, ministers ultimately opted to promote from within.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson declined to confirm the appointment, stating: “This is speculation. The appointment process is ongoing and any announcement will be made in the usual way.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dogd could prevent eczema in young children.

Study reveals which pet could prevent eczema in at-risk children

Jessie J perform an intimate set on the majestic background of Union Chapel in Islington, North London.

Pop star Jessie J reveals cancer diagnosis

38-year-old Greg Monk from Glasgow arrived in the resort town of Albufeira for a night out last Tuesday

Family of Scottish man missing in Portugal for a week 'in living hell' as search focuses on rough terrain
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes in action

Bruno Fernandes ‘wants to stay at the highest level’ as he turns down Saudi move

The regulator, the Office of Rail and Road (ORR), published a report that found travellers face "inconsistent treatment and outcomes" for similar ticketing issues across the railway.

Train firms taking 'disproportionate action' against honest passengers, watchdog warns

Although the committee noted there were "signs of improvement", PAC chairman Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown said Sellafield continued to present "intolerable risks".

'Intolerable risks': Shocking report warns UK’s most hazardous nuclear site could leak radioactive water until 2050s

World News

See more World News

Kai has garnered a huge social media following in recent years.

Man arrested attempting to storm Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort to 'marry' his teen granddaughter Kai

49 mins ago

Palestinians carry bags filled with food and humanitarian aid provided by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

Gaza aid centres close for the day as Israel warns roads leading to hubs 'considered combat zones'

1 hour ago

Evelyn, Paityn and Olivia Decker

Police launch manhunt for ex-soldier accused of kidnapping and murdering his three daughters

1 hour ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News