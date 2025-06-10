Sir Sadiq knighted by King Charles at Buckingham Palace

The Right Honourable Sir Sadiq Khan after receiving the Honour of Knighthood during an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Sir Sadiq Khan has been knighted by King Charles at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

The London Mayor, who was re-elected for a third term in May 2024, was named in the New Year Honours for his political and public service.

When the honour was confirmed in December Sir Sadiq said it was already the "honour of my life to serve the city I love" and that he was "truly humbled" to have been made a knight.

After the ceremony today he took to X to share his pride in receiving this "great honour" and expressed his love for his city.

He wrote: "The London promise: if you work hard, and get a helping hand, you can achieve anything.

"Immensely proud to receive a knighthood from His Majesty The King. Growing up on a council estate in Tooting, I never imagined I'd one day receive this great honour while serving as Mayor."

The Right Honourable Sir Sadiq Khan. Picture: Alamy

He said it was a "truly humbling" moment for him and his family, and added that he hopes it inspires others.

"I'll forever be honoured to serve the city I love - & will continue to do all I can to build a fairer, safer, greener London for everyone," he added.

The Conservatives have criticised Sir Sadiq's knighthood, with Shadow Home Secretary and Croydon South MP Chris Philp claiming Londoners "will rightly be furious his track record of failure is being rewarded".

He added: "By rewarding the failing Sadiq Khan, Keir Starmer has shown once again that for Labour it is Party first, country second."