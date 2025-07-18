Sister pays tribute to drowned Briton who ‘died trying to save his friend’ in Portugal

18 July 2025, 20:43

A fund has been launched in memory of the two men who were found dead in the holiday pool
A fund has been launched in memory of the two men who were found dead in the holiday pool. Picture: GoFundMe

By Shannon Cook

The sister of a British man who drowned in Portugal has said he died trying to save his best friend’s life.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

King Edonmi, 29, and Mo Liasu, 27, both from Ipswich, lost their lives less than 24 hours after arriving on holiday in Albufeira, on Portugal’s southern coast.

The pair are believed to have drowned in a hotel swimming pool on July 15.

Candles, flowers and tealights spelling out the men’s names have since been laid near flats on Ipswich Waterfront.

Kemi Edonmi, King’s sister, paid tribute to her brother online, writing: “My best friend is really gone.

“Rest in peace to my big brother and his best friend Mo, we love you and will never forget you both.

“The whole family is comforted by the fact that King died in Christ.

“From Jesus – For Jesus – Back to Jesus. We shall all meet again.”

She said King had died while trying to save Mo’s life.

“My brother died trying to save his friend’s life,” she said.

Some local reports suggested the men had been drinking, but Ms Edonmi insisted this was not true.

“My brother and Mo do not drink and were not intoxicated at the time of the incident,” she wrote.

“Articles with false information and insensitive comments don’t know the pain they’re causing the people closest to King and Mo.”

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the families of two British men who have died in Portugal and are in contact with the local authorities.”

A fundraising page launched in the men’s memory has raised more than £22,000 to help pay for the repatriation of their bodies.

It said: “On what was meant to be a joyful holiday in Portugal, our two dear friends Mo and King tragically lost their lives less than 24 hours after arriving.

“What was supposed to be sunshine and laughter turned into heartbreak no one could have imagined.”

The Policia Judiciaria, Portugal’s criminal investigation police, said the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson said: “The inspection of the scene revealed no evidence of criminal activity.

“Witnesses to the events were interviewed, confirming the investigation’s belief that it was an accident.”

Emergency services rushed to the scene at around 4am and attempted to resuscitate the pair, but they were both declared dead.

Police say there is no suspicion of foul play.

Read more: Moment model has her phone snatched out her hand for the second time in three months in 'safe' London neighbourhood

Download the new LBC app now
Download the new LBC app now. Picture: LBC

Latest News

See more Latest News

The tech firm whose CEO was caught seemingly having an affair with his colleague on the kisscam at a Coldplay gig has broken its silence after a fake statement from the CEO went viral.

Tech firm launches investigation into CEO caught 'having an affair' on kisscam with HR chief at Coldplay gig
Sandie Peggie is the claimant in the tribunal case against NHS Fife.

NHS Fife calls in cops over threats to staff in controversial tribunal case

Arsenal unveil new signing Noni Madueke at Sobha Realty Training Centre on July 18, 2025 in London Colney, England.

Arsenal complete £50m transfer of Chelsea forward amid ‘bullying’ by section of fans

The chancellor seems likely to freeze fuel duty once again in the autumn Budget, easing a burden on thousands of households amid an ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Major cost of living boost as fuel duty to be frozen once again

Jess Glynne usually closes her shows with Hold My Hand, which has become her signature song

Fans chant 'nothing beats a Jet2 holiday' at Jess Glynne concert

Jayden, who was a passenger on the bus and was treated for a suspected broken collarbone, with his mum, Kim outside Minehead Middle Schoo

'I remember climbing out': Pupil opens up about horror Somerset coach crash as boy, 10, dead

World News

See more World News

Patrick Howlett, 58

Man who sent £56,000 to Philippines for livestreamed sexual abuse of children jailed for 30 years

2 hours ago

The explosion happened at Biscailuz Center Academy Training.

At least three people killed in 'horrific incident' at Los Angeles sheriff training facility

3 hours ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin

UK sanctions Russian spies at heart of Putin's regime over ‘campaign to destabilise Europe’

7 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News