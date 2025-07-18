Sister pays tribute to drowned Briton who ‘died trying to save his friend’ in Portugal

By Shannon Cook

The sister of a British man who drowned in Portugal has said he died trying to save his best friend’s life.

King Edonmi, 29, and Mo Liasu, 27, both from Ipswich, lost their lives less than 24 hours after arriving on holiday in Albufeira, on Portugal’s southern coast.

The pair are believed to have drowned in a hotel swimming pool on July 15.

Candles, flowers and tealights spelling out the men’s names have since been laid near flats on Ipswich Waterfront.

Kemi Edonmi, King’s sister, paid tribute to her brother online, writing: “My best friend is really gone.

“Rest in peace to my big brother and his best friend Mo, we love you and will never forget you both.

“The whole family is comforted by the fact that King died in Christ.

“From Jesus – For Jesus – Back to Jesus. We shall all meet again.”

She said King had died while trying to save Mo’s life.

“My brother died trying to save his friend’s life,” she said.

Some local reports suggested the men had been drinking, but Ms Edonmi insisted this was not true.

“My brother and Mo do not drink and were not intoxicated at the time of the incident,” she wrote.

“Articles with false information and insensitive comments don’t know the pain they’re causing the people closest to King and Mo.”

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the families of two British men who have died in Portugal and are in contact with the local authorities.”

A fundraising page launched in the men’s memory has raised more than £22,000 to help pay for the repatriation of their bodies.

It said: “On what was meant to be a joyful holiday in Portugal, our two dear friends Mo and King tragically lost their lives less than 24 hours after arriving.

“What was supposed to be sunshine and laughter turned into heartbreak no one could have imagined.”

The Policia Judiciaria, Portugal’s criminal investigation police, said the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson said: “The inspection of the scene revealed no evidence of criminal activity.

“Witnesses to the events were interviewed, confirming the investigation’s belief that it was an accident.”

Emergency services rushed to the scene at around 4am and attempted to resuscitate the pair, but they were both declared dead.

