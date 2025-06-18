Sisters drown in pools on popular Snowdonia route, inquest told

18 June 2025, 18:39

Inquests into the deaths of the women, who were both born in Pakistan but lived in Maltsby, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, were opened on Wednesday.
Inquests into the deaths of the women, who were both born in Pakistan but lived in Maltsby, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, were opened on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Sisters Hajra Zahid, 29, and Haleema Zahid, 25, drowned in pools while hiking in Wales, an inquest has heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The two women were pulled from pools on the Watkin Path - one of the six main routes to the summit of Yr Wyddfa, or Snowdon, on June 11.

North Wales Police said officers were called to the scene in Eryri National Park, or Snowdonia, at 9.31pm after they received a report that a woman had been pulled from the water, and another was in the pools.

Both sisters were pronounced dead at the scene before 11pm.

They were born in Pakistan but lived in Maltsby, Rotherham, South Yorkshire.

The assistant coroner for north-west Wales, Sarah Riley, said the sisters "sadly both died as a result of drowning".

The series of cascades and plunge pools on Afon Cwm Llan are popular social media as a scenic spot for wild swimming.

Read More: Horror crash sees M1 closed 'in both directions' with emergency services including air ambulance in attendance

"They have entered the water and sadly both died as a result of drowning."
"They have entered the water and sadly both died as a result of drowning.". Picture: Alamy

Inquests into their deaths were opened at the Dafydd Orwig Chamber in Caernarfon on Wednesday.

"Investigations continue in terms of how they came by their death and the inquest is therefore adjourned to allow for completion of those investigations," she said, adding that she offered her condolences to the sisters' family and friends.

The siblings "had travelled to the Nant Gwynant area with friends from university", the coroner said.

A friend later identified the University of Chester students.

Vice-chancellor of the University of Chester, Professor Eunice Simmons, said: "The University of Chester community is in mourning for the tragic loss of Haleema Zahid and Hajra Zahid and our heartfelt sympathies are with their families and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

"Haleema and Hajra had joined Chester Business School earlier this year on the Master's in International Business course.

"They touched the lives of many here at Chester - their friends, the cohort on their course and the staff who taught them - and they will be deeply missed."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Claire Boyd underwent surgery in a bid to address a long history of abdominal pain

Family walks out of inquest after coroner rejects malnutrition in hospital death

A police cordon blocking the inside lane of the northbound carriageway on the M1 motorway near Bucknalls Lane overpass in Hertfordshire, where a man's body was found by road workers on Monday.

Horror crash sees M1 closed 'in both directions' with emergency services including air ambulance in attendance
Bruce Springsteen performs on stage

First look at upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic starring Jeremy Allen White divides fans

Liz Kendall, Work and Pensions Secretary and Labour MP for Leicester West spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick.

Liz Kendall unable to say how much the changes in the Welfare Bill announced today will end up costing
Brexit has unleashed ‘backstreet medicine’ across Britain, warns leading pharmacist

Brexit has unleashed ‘backstreet medicine’ across Britain, warns leading pharmacist

The record breaking ticket was bought in Munster. It is still unclaimed

'Have a cup of tea and let it sink in': Lottery bosses message to record Euromillions winner as prize yet unclaimed

World News

See more World News

Iran's supreme leader has hit back at Trump.

'Nobody knows what I'm gonna do': Trump's cryptic message as Iran brands claims of Washington talks 'despicable lies'

3 hours ago

The Adalynn and Front Eagle tankers collided and caught on fire on Tuesday close to the Strait of Hormuz.

Navigational mistake led to oil tanker collision near Strait of Hormuz, says UAE official

3 hours ago

Marine experts are set to bring the stricken Bayesian to the surface

Tech tycoon Mike Lynch's sunken superyacht to be raised from the seabed this weekend

3 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News