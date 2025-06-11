Six arrested and 32 officers injured in Ballymena after second night of unrest left locals 'fearing for their lives'

Riot police vans at Clonavon Terrace, Ballymena, as people take part in a protest over an alleged sexual assault in the Co Antrim town. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Six arrests have been made after two nights of anti-immigration riots in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, left at least 32 police officers injured.

Police say locals woke up on Wednesday "with genuine fear for their lives" after back-to-back nights of violence rocked the Northern Irish town in County Antrim.

Homes and cars were set on fire overnight, with rioters lobbing petrol bombs, fireworks and glass bottles at police officers.

The unrest was branded “racist thuggery” by police, saying a "mob mentality" has been stirred up on social media.

First Minister Michelle O'Neill labelled the violence "pure racism", adding "there's no other way to dress it up".

It has left 32 officers injured across the two nights, according to the Police Service Northern Ireland (PSNI).

In an update on Wednesday afternoon, assistant chief constable Ryan Henderson said one of the six people who have so far been arrested has been charged.

A firefighter exits a house set alight during a second night of violence in Ballymena. Picture: Alamy

Oficers are reviewing footage to assist with prosecution efforts, he said.

He said the second night of back-to-back violence was directed at "our diverse communities" and police officers.

"Stop and think... is this hatred something you want to be associated with? Is it something you want to be prosecuted for?" he urged potential rioters.

The officer added that the violence "only serves to undermine the criminal investigation", referring to the woman who have allegedly sexually assaulted, as he warned that riots "threaten to derail the very pursuit of justice".

Earlier, First Minister Michelle O'Neill said the rioting in Ballymena is "abhorrent and must stop immediately".

She said the rioters "bring nothing to our communities but hatred, fear and division"

"No-one, now or ever, should feel the need to place a sticker on their door to identify their ethnicity just to avoid being targeted," Ms O'Neill added.

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher has also slammed the "mindless violence" seen over the past two nights, calling the unrest "deeply concerning and utterly unacceptable".

He paid tribute to the men and women of the police service, and called out the "immense" financial pressure of the service they work under.

He said: "Despite operating under immense financial pressure—far greater than that faced by other public services in Northern Ireland or police forces across the UK and in the Republic of Ireland—our officers continue to display unwavering professionalism, courage, and resolve.

"Again we see our brave officers putting themselves in harms way to keep people safe resulting in further unacceptable injuries - they are a credit to us all."

He said since 2010 the service has been "critically underfunded", adding: "This neglect takes no account of the enormous demands placed on us by legacy issues or the unique challenges of policing in a post-conflict society. Our resourcing levels are not just inadequate—they are dangerous."

“The PSNI is a cornerstone of our society’s peace and security. It is time it was treated—and funded—accordingly," he added.

A burnt-out overturned car on the street following a second night of violence in Ballymena. Picture: Alamy

The chief also warned people against joining the unrest and appealed for everyone involved to cease all further acts of criminality and disorder immediately.

He said: “Do not throw away your future and do not continue to endanger or intimidate the lives of others."

Riot police were deployed around the Clonavon Terrace area on Tuesday night as hundreds of people gathered in the Co Antrim town.

PSNI vehicles formed barricades on some roads while riot police wearing armour and carrying shields also responded to the disorder.

A car was set on fire near a car wash and tyre centre as part of a number of blazes started by protesters.

Police fired plastic baton rounds at some of those gathered and also used water cannons to disperse the crowd.Multiple house windows were smashed during the unrest and the clothing of at least one protester caught fire during the disorder.

Many young children were present among those gathered near police lines.Repeatedly using water cannons, PSNI – accompanied by dog units – moved protesters away from Clonavon Terace towards the junction of Bridge Street and North Street near a mural of King William.

Some homes in the area displayed signs about the nationalities of those normally resident, including one saying “British household” and another with “Filipino lives here”.

It followed the violent disorder seen on Monday, following an earlier peaceful protest in support of the family of a girl who was the victim of an alleged sexual assault in the area.

A number of homes and police vehicles were damaged during the riotous behaviour.