Six arrested and 32 officers injured in Ballymena after second night of unrest left locals 'fearing for their lives'

11 June 2025, 18:55

Riot police vans at Clonavon Terrace, Ballymena, as people take part in a protest over an alleged sexual assault in the Co Antrim town.
Riot police vans at Clonavon Terrace, Ballymena, as people take part in a protest over an alleged sexual assault in the Co Antrim town. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Six arrests have been made after two nights of anti-immigration riots in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, left at least 32 police officers injured.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police say locals woke up on Wednesday "with genuine fear for their lives" after back-to-back nights of violence rocked the Northern Irish town in County Antrim.

Homes and cars were set on fire overnight, with rioters lobbing petrol bombs, fireworks and glass bottles at police officers.

The unrest was branded “racist thuggery” by police, saying a "mob mentality" has been stirred up on social media.

First Minister Michelle O'Neill labelled the violence "pure racism", adding "there's no other way to dress it up".

It has left 32 officers injured across the two nights, according to the Police Service Northern Ireland (PSNI).

In an update on Wednesday afternoon, assistant chief constable Ryan Henderson said one of the six people who have so far been arrested has been charged.

Read more: Police use water cannon in Ballymena after petrol bombs thrown at officers in second night of disorder

Read more: Anti-immigration unrest leaves 17 officers injured in Ballymena as police chief slams 'dangerous' underfunding

A firefighter exits a house set alight during a second night of violence in Ballymena.
A firefighter exits a house set alight during a second night of violence in Ballymena. Picture: Alamy

Oficers are reviewing footage to assist with prosecution efforts, he said.

He said the second night of back-to-back violence was directed at "our diverse communities" and police officers.

"Stop and think... is this hatred something you want to be associated with? Is it something you want to be prosecuted for?" he urged potential rioters.

The officer added that the violence "only serves to undermine the criminal investigation", referring to the woman who have allegedly sexually assaulted, as he warned that riots "threaten to derail the very pursuit of justice".

Earlier, First Minister Michelle O'Neill said the rioting in Ballymena is "abhorrent and must stop immediately".

She said the rioters "bring nothing to our communities but hatred, fear and division"

"No-one, now or ever, should feel the need to place a sticker on their door to identify their ethnicity just to avoid being targeted," Ms O'Neill added.

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher has also slammed the "mindless violence" seen over the past two nights, calling the unrest "deeply concerning and utterly unacceptable".

He paid tribute to the men and women of the police service, and called out the "immense" financial pressure of the service they work under.

He said: "Despite operating under immense financial pressure—far greater than that faced by other public services in Northern Ireland or police forces across the UK and in the Republic of Ireland—our officers continue to display unwavering professionalism, courage, and resolve.

"Again we see our brave officers putting themselves in harms way to keep people safe resulting in further unacceptable injuries - they are a credit to us all."

He said since 2010 the service has been "critically underfunded", adding: "This neglect takes no account of the enormous demands placed on us by legacy issues or the unique challenges of policing in a post-conflict society. Our resourcing levels are not just inadequate—they are dangerous."

“The PSNI is a cornerstone of our society’s peace and security. It is time it was treated—and funded—accordingly," he added.

A burnt-out overturned car on the street following a second night of violence in Ballymena.
A burnt-out overturned car on the street following a second night of violence in Ballymena. Picture: Alamy

The chief also warned people against joining the unrest and appealed for everyone involved to cease all further acts of criminality and disorder immediately.

He said: “Do not throw away your future and do not continue to endanger or intimidate the lives of others."

Riot police were deployed around the Clonavon Terrace area on Tuesday night as hundreds of people gathered in the Co Antrim town.

PSNI vehicles formed barricades on some roads while riot police wearing armour and carrying shields also responded to the disorder.

A car was set on fire near a car wash and tyre centre as part of a number of blazes started by protesters.

Police fired plastic baton rounds at some of those gathered and also used water cannons to disperse the crowd.Multiple house windows were smashed during the unrest and the clothing of at least one protester caught fire during the disorder.

Many young children were present among those gathered near police lines.Repeatedly using water cannons, PSNI – accompanied by dog units – moved protesters away from Clonavon Terace towards the junction of Bridge Street and North Street near a mural of King William.

Some homes in the area displayed signs about the nationalities of those normally resident, including one saying “British household” and another with “Filipino lives here”.

It followed the violent disorder seen on Monday, following an earlier peaceful protest in support of the family of a girl who was the victim of an alleged sexual assault in the area.

A number of homes and police vehicles were damaged during the riotous behaviour.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Thomas Tuchel, Head Coach of England

My mum finds Jude Bellingham’s on-field antics repulsive, says Thomas Tuchel

Brian Wilson performs Pet Sounds at the Pantages Theatre on May 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Legendary Beach Boys co-founder and primary songwriter Brian Wilson dies aged 82

England head coach Thomas Tuchel.

'I'm in the right place': Thomas Tuchel wants to extend England head coach job until Euro 2028
The Lower Broughton Road in Salford.

Rioting erupts and 16-year-old girl arrested in Salford as ‘60 masked youths’ clash with police and 'set fire to car'
Katie Boulter and Emma Raducanu following their doubles match defeat to Lyudmyla Kichenok and Erin Routliffe on day three of the HSBC Championships at The Queen's Club, London

Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter beaten in the doubles at Queens

In the latest development in the family's ongoing feud, the 26-year-old has reportedly quashed any attempts from the superstar couple to make up

Brooklyn Beckham 'cuts contact' with parents David and Victoria amid family rift over wife Nicola Peltz

World News

See more World News

The jury found him not guilty of an additional sexual assault charge and have not yet returned a verdict on a charge of rape.

Harvey Weinstein found guilty in New York sexual assault retrial but acquitted on second charge

44 mins ago

Khaby Lame attends the 2025 Met Gala

World's most-followed Tik-Tok star leaves United States after being detained by ICE

4 hours ago

A Tesla dealership is vandalised with pink paint in Montreal, Canada, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

French drivers sue Tesla claiming Musk turned cars into ‘extreme-Right’ symbol

4 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News