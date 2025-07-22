Sizewell C nuclear power plant construction to cost £38bn as investors sign deal

22 July 2025, 07:37 | Updated: 22 July 2025, 08:48

At peak construction, Sizewell C will support 10,000 jobs directly employed in the project
At peak construction, Sizewell C will support 10,000 jobs directly employed in the project. Picture: SIZEWELL C

By Ella Bennett

The government has announced the construction of the Sizewell C nuclear power plant in Suffolk will cost around £38 billion, as it struck a deal with a group of investors.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Energy Secretary has signed the final investment decision for Sizewell C, which the government says will deliver clean power for the equivalent of six million homes and support 10,000 jobs once operational.

The deal to give Sizewell C the go-ahead marks a major step in the government’s clean energy mission.

The plant will deliver cheaper clean electricity for generations of families for at least six decades, the government says.

Analysis suggests the project could create savings of £2 billion a year across the future low-carbon electricity system once operational - leading to cheaper power for consumers.

At peak construction, Sizewell C will support 10,000 jobs directly employed in the project, and thousands more in the nationwide supply chain, as well as creating 1,500 apprenticeships, the government says.

Read more: Key questions answered on Sizewell C after Reeves confirms nuclear investment

Read more: Centrica preparing to take 15% stake in Sizewell C nuclear plant, reports say

Sizewell C Outrage Rally in June 2025
Sizewell C Outrage Rally in June 2025. Picture: Alamy

Seventy per cent of the value of construction is set to be awarded to British businesses - Sizewell C Ltd anticipates it will have 3,500 UK companies in its supply chain across the entire country.

The government will become the biggest equity shareholder in the project with a 44.9% stake.

New Sizewell C investors include La Caisse with 20%, Centrica with 15%, and Amber Infrastructure with an initial 7.6%.

It comes alongside French energy giant EDF announcing earlier this month it was taking a 12.5% stake – lower than its previously stated 16.2% ownership.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “It is time to do big things and build big projects in this country again - and today we announce an investment that will provide clean, homegrown power to millions of homes for generations to come.

“This government is making the investment needed to deliver a new golden age of nuclear, so we can end delays and free us from the ravages of the global fossil fuel markets to bring bills down for good.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

A white woman with blonde hair

Body found in lake confirmed as missing mother-of-three Rachel Booth

UK insurer LV=, known as Liverpool Victoria, letter to members for voting on proposed £530 million take over by US private equity group Bain Capital.

Insurers told to improve claims handling or face penalties after 'concerning' evidence of poor practices
New Astronomer CEO breaks silence following 'kiss cam' moment which triggered resignation.

New Astronomer CEO breaks silence after 'unusual and surreal' 'kiss cam' moment

The Championships - Wimbledon 2007 Day Four

Wimbledon to almost triple in size after legal challenge thrown out by High Court

Doctors protesting outside Downing Street in 2024.

Patients 'may not be safe' during upcoming doctors’ strike, BMA warns

Nicole Sherzinger has opened up about Liam Payne

Nicole Sherzinger opens up about working with late One Direction star Liam Payne before his death

World News

See more World News

The World Food Programme says nearly one in three people in Gaza do not eat for days at a stretch, and ''thousands'' are ''on the verge of catastrophic hunger''

UK joins 27 nations calling for Israel to end war in Gaza as Lammy condemns 'inhumane drip feeding' of aid

14 hours ago

UK Foreign Secretary Holds Weimar+ Group Talks On Ukraine And European Security

David Lammy joins foreign ministers condemning Israel for depriving Gazans 'of human dignity'

14 hours ago

Jeanne de Flandre hospital, Lille.

Mother of boy, 6, who ‘killed newborn on maternity ward’ was twice told to keep an eye on her child, victims' family claims

16 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News