Woman in 60s dies after being pulled from sea at popular UK beach

9 August 2025, 18:05 | Updated: 9 August 2025, 18:20

A woman in her 60s has died after being rescued at sea near a popular British beach.
A woman in her 60s has died after being rescued at sea near a popular British beach. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

A woman in her 60s has died after being pulled from the sea off at a popular British beach.

An air ambulance and the coastguard raced to the woman's rescue near Skegness, Lincolnshire, yesterday evening but she could sadly not be revived.

An RNLI lifeboat were involved in the search for the woman which took place around 5pm on Friday at the busy beach.

The RNLI confirmed that CPR was performed when the woman was returned to the shore but she was unable to be saved.

Lincolnshire Police said that her next of kin have been informed of the tragedy.

An air ambulance and coastguard raced to the woman's rescue near Skegness, Lincolnshire, but she could sadly not be revived. Picture: Alamy

A statement from the force said: "Her next of kin are aware. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time."

Dramatic footage of a coastguard helicopter circling over the scene was posted to social media with the footage dated around 15 minutes before the woman was brought ashore.

In reaction, locals expressed their shock at her death.

One wrote: "Heartbreaking was there with my grandson, so many people having fun, but in a moment her life was taken away."

Another one said: "Was in the sea with my daughter at Skegness last week, we were only knee deep. It was a strange sea that day, it was calm and then you would get 3 or 4 big powerful waves. I can swim in the sea, I’ve always done it, but that day you could feel the power of the water trying to pull you in. At times, I was struggling to stand up. It was a dangerous sea that day."

Another person said: ‘That is so very sad. Condolences to the family concerned. Thank you to all involved in this emergency, so tragic that it ended so sadly.’

Skegness is a popular destination for families and swimmers in periods of hot weather.

During the summer months, lifeguards are stationed on the beach.

It is not known whether a lifeguard was on duty during the time of this incident.

