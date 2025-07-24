Skydive firm suddenly shuts after mother-of-four and instructor died during tandem jump

24 July 2025, 19:58

A skydive company has suddenly shut after a mother-of-four and instructor died during a tandem jump.
A skydive company has suddenly shut after a mother-of-four and instructor died during a tandem jump. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

A skydive company has announced it has ceased trading - just over a month after A mother-of-four and instructor died when their parachutes failed to open.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Belinda Taylor, 48, died as her partner looked on while she taking part in a tandem skydive at Dunkeswell airfield near Honiton in Devon on June 13, which was arranged by Skydive Buzz Ltd.

Adam Harrison, 30, an experienced skydiving tandem instructor, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

He had worked as a skydiving instructor since September 2020 and was also training as a chiropractic student.

Skydive Buzz Ltd announced today it is to be put into compulsory liquidation, leaving many customers disgruntled as they will now be out of pocket.

Read more: Moment police raid home of 'Epping migrant hotel protester' and arrest suspect accused of violent disorder

Read more: Jay Slater’s final words revealed as friends and drug dealer who was the last to see him alive appear at inquest

Belinda Taylor, who died during a tandem jump.
Belinda Taylor, who died during a tandem jump. Picture: Facebook

In a message sent to customers, the firm wrote: "It is with regret that the directors have been required to make the difficult decision to cease operations with immediate effect.

"It is proposed that the company be placed into compulsory liquidation in due course.

"The Official Receiver should be in contact with creditors and customers to provide an update regarding the closure of the company and the proposed liquidation proceedings."

A number of jobs will be lost but the company has not said how many.

In its email, the company has offered some advice to those with vouchers.

Adam Harrison died during a tandem jump.
Adam Harrison died during a tandem jump. Picture: Social media

Many have taken to social media to share they have been left out of pocket as a result, with one saying she had to fork out £550 for several skydives.

Another said she was "gutted" by the decision as she was planning on skydiving for charity.

In recent weeks the company had stopped answering calls and customers said bookings had been cancelled.

A British Skydiving Board of Inquiry is investigating the deaths of both Ms Taylor and Mr Harrison.

Following the skydiving incident, Scott Armstrong, Ms Taylor's partner, said she was his "best friend friend" and said he feels "so lost" following her death.

Amy Harrison, Mr Harrison's sister, said "he would undoubtedly have done everything in his power to avert any crisis."

Latest News

See more Latest News

An anti-immigration protestor confronts the line of Police officers surrounding the Bell Hotel.

Epping councillor says tensions have hit ‘boiling point’ as she blasts Government amid continued anti-migrant protests
Justin Timberlake has been blasted by fans for his lacklustre performances.

'Cry Me a River': Justin Timberlake fans demand 'refund' following lacklustre performances

An anti-immigration protester confronts the line of Police officers surrounding the Bell Hotel.

Anti-migrant protesters march on Epping council offices after being fenced in outside migrant hotel
Simon Hogg, Leader of Wandsworth Council and Jenny Yates, Cabinet Member for Transport.

Council offers asylum seekers 50% off London e-bike rentals in 'win-win' deal

A tight cordon of Police officers surround Bell Hotel.

Epping council chief calls for 'immediate and permanent closure' of migrant hotels at centre of clashes
Jay Slater's body was found in a ravine in a remote area of Tenerife

Jay Slater’s final words revealed as friends and drug dealer who was the last to see him alive appear at inquest

World News

See more World News

Donald Trump And Hulk Hogan In Atlantic City

Donald Trump leads tributes to 'great friend' Hulk Hogan: 'He was MAGA all the way'

47 mins ago

At least 14 people have been killed following clashes between Thai and Cambodian troops in a disputed area of their countries’ shared border.

At least 14 dead following military clashes at border between Thailand and Cambodia

3 hours ago

Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan dies aged 71 after 'cardiac arrest' at Florida home

3 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News