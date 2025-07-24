Skydive firm suddenly shuts after mother-of-four and instructor died during tandem jump

A skydive company has suddenly shut after a mother-of-four and instructor died during a tandem jump. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

A skydive company has announced it has ceased trading - just over a month after A mother-of-four and instructor died when their parachutes failed to open.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Belinda Taylor, 48, died as her partner looked on while she taking part in a tandem skydive at Dunkeswell airfield near Honiton in Devon on June 13, which was arranged by Skydive Buzz Ltd.

Adam Harrison, 30, an experienced skydiving tandem instructor, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

He had worked as a skydiving instructor since September 2020 and was also training as a chiropractic student.

Skydive Buzz Ltd announced today it is to be put into compulsory liquidation, leaving many customers disgruntled as they will now be out of pocket.

Read more: Moment police raid home of 'Epping migrant hotel protester' and arrest suspect accused of violent disorder

Read more: Jay Slater’s final words revealed as friends and drug dealer who was the last to see him alive appear at inquest

Belinda Taylor, who died during a tandem jump. Picture: Facebook

In a message sent to customers, the firm wrote: "It is with regret that the directors have been required to make the difficult decision to cease operations with immediate effect.

"It is proposed that the company be placed into compulsory liquidation in due course.

"The Official Receiver should be in contact with creditors and customers to provide an update regarding the closure of the company and the proposed liquidation proceedings."

A number of jobs will be lost but the company has not said how many.

In its email, the company has offered some advice to those with vouchers.

Adam Harrison died during a tandem jump. Picture: Social media

Many have taken to social media to share they have been left out of pocket as a result, with one saying she had to fork out £550 for several skydives.

Another said she was "gutted" by the decision as she was planning on skydiving for charity.

In recent weeks the company had stopped answering calls and customers said bookings had been cancelled.

A British Skydiving Board of Inquiry is investigating the deaths of both Ms Taylor and Mr Harrison.

Following the skydiving incident, Scott Armstrong, Ms Taylor's partner, said she was his "best friend friend" and said he feels "so lost" following her death.

Amy Harrison, Mr Harrison's sister, said "he would undoubtedly have done everything in his power to avert any crisis."