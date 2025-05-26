Skydiver thought to have 'deliberately' jumped to her death 'split with boyfriend the day before'

Skydiver Jade Damarell, who is feared to have taken her own life in a 10,000ft fall. Picture: Facebook

By Jen Kennedy

Experienced parachutist Jade Damarell, 32, reportedly broke up with her boyfriend the day prior to the fatal jump.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Damarell died on April 27 after falling 10,000ft in what is understood to have been a 'deliberate act'.

The experienced skydiver, who had completed over 400 successful jumps, was killed instantly.

Police ruled out suspicious circumstances and are understood to have found notes left by Damarell before she jumped.

A friend of Damarell told the MailOnline that Damarell had broken up with her partner, fellow skydiver Ben Goodfellow, 26, the day before the fall.

The couple had been together for around six to eight months and lived together in a double room at a property rented out to parachutists near to the airfield.

Read More: Man, 60, dies after entering sea to help children in 'distress' near Skegness

Read More: Fire devastates Grade II-listed mansion on London's millionaire's row

Damarell's social media features photos of her performing daring skydives. Picture: Facebook

The friend said: "The two of them were inseparable."

"They spent all their time together, they didn't really engage with anyone else. They did skydives together all the time."

"They had been living in the lodgings since Christmas and had been together a couple more months before that."

"The night before Jade died, Ben called off the relationship."

"He went to work the next day, and that's when Jade fell to her death."

A friend said a note had been found by police which referenced her split with Goodfellow.

The friend said Goodfellow was "a quiet guy - he is absolutely distraught by what has happened."

Goodfellow (left) is the lead singer of indie band Post Rome. Picture: Instagram/post_rome

Goodfellow is the lead singer and guitarist of indie band Post Rome. The band cancelled a gig in the wake of Damarell's death, citing "unforeseen circumstances."

Goodfellow also works as a technician at car manufacturer Nissan.

Goodfellow did not respond to the MailOnline's request for comment.

Damarell's death was initially believed to have been an accident, but SkyHigh Skydiving later issued a statement saying that "all indications from the police and British Skydiving are that this was a deliberate act."

A friend of Damarell said: "'This wasn't a skydiving accident - we believe she intended to take her life, sadly."

"She skydived with someone else, broke off and turned onto her back and impacted."

"She chose not to open her parachute and she landed on her back."

"Everyone is devastated and deeply traumatised by what happened because she was very much part of the skydiving community."

"She was mad for it. In the two days before she died, she did 11 jumps. She must have done 80 this year."

Damarell pictured in 2022. Picture: Facebook

An inquest opened into Damarell's death this week heard there was "no reason to suspect equipment failure."

The provisional cause of death was listed as 'blunt trauma.'

Damarell's mother, Liz, and father, Andrew, paid tribute to their daughter in a statement which read: "It is with immense sadness that we share the loss of our beloved daughter, Jade."

"A brilliant, beautiful, brave and truly extraordinary person. A bright, adventurous, free spirit, she lived with immense energy, passion, and love, and touched countless lives with her warmth and kindness."

The tribute continued: "Professionally, Jade was exceptionally talented and admired for her creativity and dedication in marketing."

"Personally, Jade had recently begun training for her pilot’s licence and as a keen skydiver, Jade found freedom and purpose."

"Skydiving and its fantastic community meant so much to Jade, and we're incredibly comforted by how admired, respected, and deeply loved she was."

"We miss her beyond words, but Jade’s love, brilliance, courage, and light will live on in our family and among all those who knew and loved her. Some stars are so bright, they burn through their time too quickly - but their light never truly fades."

"We want to extent our heartfelt thanks to everyone in the emergency services and the local first responders, as well as the skydiving community. Your care and compassion mean more to us than we can express."

"Lastly, if you are struggling, please reach out. Talk to someone - a friend, loved one, or professional. You are never alone."