Cod and chipsss: 'Python' discovered in chippy kitchen after escaping owner - as RSPCA issues snake warning

16 July 2025, 10:20 | Updated: 16 July 2025, 10:39

d
Authorities responded to reports of a "python" discovered in a south London chippy. Picture: RSPCA

By Flaminia Luck

An escaped snake has been discovered in the kitchen of a chippy in London - as the RSPCA issues a warning.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The animal welfare charity has urged the public to be on high alert during summer months for escaped snakes - as they tend to be more active.

It comes after the RSPCA was called to deal with a "python" that had escaped a flat above a takeaway chippy in Greenwich, London.

The "python" - which turned out to be a juvenile corn snake - was recaptured and returned to its owner.

New data, released for National Snake Day (July 16), shows reports of snake incidents spike during hotter months.

Last year saw a total of 383 cases reported during this period, an 18% increase compared to 2023 (323 incidents).

Snake owners are being warned by experts to ensure their pets' enclosures are securely fastened.

Boa constrictor
In May 2023, a five-foot Boa constrictor was discovered in a park in south London. Picture: RSPCA

In May 2023, a five-foot Boa constrictor was discovered in a park in Surbiton, south London after being spotted by a member of the public.

The reptile - named Lulu - had been dumped there by its former owner and was in poor health.

It was rescued by the RSPCA who believe it would have died had it not been recaptured.

Read more: Urgent warning to Dubai chocolate lovers as popular sweet treat recalled over 'serious' allergy risk

Read more: Fears of riots after secret Afghan resettlement scheme exposed following MoD data breach

The snake was called Lulu
The snake was called Lulu. Picture: RSPCA

'Escape artists'

RSPCA senior scientific officer Evie Button described snakes as "excellent escape artists".

She said: "As the UK continues to swelter this summer, we're braced for another influx of calls.

"The RSPCA urges all pet snake owners to be extra vigilant at this time of year, invest in an enclosure suitable for the particular species and make sure that enclosure is kept secure - and locked if necessary - when unattended.

She added: "Sadly, we also deal with a lot of abandoned pet snakes. We find that many people are unaware of how much of a commitment these animals are when they take them on, which we believe contributes to the concerning number of animals every year who have sadly been abandoned when their owners can no longer meet their needs.

"Exotic pets such as snakes often end up in the RSPCA's care after people realise they're not easy to care for, or the novelty wears off.

"Others are rescued after they have been abandoned or been released on purpose, which then could pose a risk to our native wildlife.

"The RSPCA urges prospective owners of reptiles such as snakes to thoroughly research the needs of the particular species and what is required in the care of the animal, using expert sources.

"People should only consider keeping a snake if they can ensure they are fully able to provide for these needs."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Garden hosepipe ban saving water during heatwave summer of June 2025 Lancashire UK

Southern Water announces hosepipe ban following prolonged dry weather

Olympic gold medal winners Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean during their 'Bolero' performance at their last public skate of their 'Our Last Dance' UK tour at the Motorpoint Arena, in Bolero Square, Nottingham.

Jayne Torvill says secret to friendship with Christopher Dean is they 'never got married'

People enjoy the sunshine and the water on the Margate Beach

Council to reinstate 'draconian' fines for swearing amid anti-social behaviour problems

Windsurfer near Portland Harbour, Weymouth, Dorset

Kite surfer in his 70s dies after being ‘blown into the side of a yacht’ at popular UK beach
Dubai Chocolate bar with green kadayif and pistachio spread with pistachio nuts close up

Urgent warning to Dubai chocolate lovers as popular sweet treat recalled over 'serious' allergy risk
A man wearing a light blue shirt

Wrongly jailed man hits out at ‘insulting’ compensation increase

World News

See more World News

Thousands of starving Palestinians flock to an aid distribution centre in order to receive food package.

At least 19 die in crowd crush near Gaza aid distribution centre, says US and Israel-backed aid group

31 mins ago

Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan (Rahmat Gul/AP)

Taliban claims it has had the 'kill list' for years and is hunting down Afghans named

2 hours ago

Bradley Murdoch, the killer of British backpacker Peter Falconio has died after being moved to palliative care last month.

The killer of backpacker Peter Falconio has died without revealing the location of the Briton's remains

10 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News