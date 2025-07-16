Cod and chipsss: 'Python' discovered in chippy kitchen after escaping owner - as RSPCA issues snake warning

Authorities responded to reports of a "python" discovered in a south London chippy. Picture: RSPCA

By Flaminia Luck

An escaped snake has been discovered in the kitchen of a chippy in London - as the RSPCA issues a warning.

The animal welfare charity has urged the public to be on high alert during summer months for escaped snakes - as they tend to be more active.

It comes after the RSPCA was called to deal with a "python" that had escaped a flat above a takeaway chippy in Greenwich, London.

The "python" - which turned out to be a juvenile corn snake - was recaptured and returned to its owner.

New data, released for National Snake Day (July 16), shows reports of snake incidents spike during hotter months.

Last year saw a total of 383 cases reported during this period, an 18% increase compared to 2023 (323 incidents).

Snake owners are being warned by experts to ensure their pets' enclosures are securely fastened.

In May 2023, a five-foot Boa constrictor was discovered in a park in south London. Picture: RSPCA

In May 2023, a five-foot Boa constrictor was discovered in a park in Surbiton, south London after being spotted by a member of the public.

The reptile - named Lulu - had been dumped there by its former owner and was in poor health.

It was rescued by the RSPCA who believe it would have died had it not been recaptured.

The snake was called Lulu. Picture: RSPCA

'Escape artists'

RSPCA senior scientific officer Evie Button described snakes as "excellent escape artists".

She said: "As the UK continues to swelter this summer, we're braced for another influx of calls.

"The RSPCA urges all pet snake owners to be extra vigilant at this time of year, invest in an enclosure suitable for the particular species and make sure that enclosure is kept secure - and locked if necessary - when unattended.

She added: "Sadly, we also deal with a lot of abandoned pet snakes. We find that many people are unaware of how much of a commitment these animals are when they take them on, which we believe contributes to the concerning number of animals every year who have sadly been abandoned when their owners can no longer meet their needs.

"Exotic pets such as snakes often end up in the RSPCA's care after people realise they're not easy to care for, or the novelty wears off.

"Others are rescued after they have been abandoned or been released on purpose, which then could pose a risk to our native wildlife.

"The RSPCA urges prospective owners of reptiles such as snakes to thoroughly research the needs of the particular species and what is required in the care of the animal, using expert sources.

"People should only consider keeping a snake if they can ensure they are fully able to provide for these needs."