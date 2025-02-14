Snow and ice could cause disruption tomorrow, as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

14 February 2025, 12:45

The Met Office has issued a weather warning.
The Met Office has issued a weather warning. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Snow and ice could lead to disruption on Saturday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Met Office has put a yellow warning in place for snow and ice tomorrow.

Outbreaks of 'rain, sleet and snow' could develop on early Saturday morning from 6am to 2pm.

The weather will affect areas on the east coast of England, from Newcastle upon Tyne to Hull.

2 inches of snow may fall over the North York Moors and Northumberland.

Met Office yellow weather warning map.
Met Office yellow weather warning map. Picture: Met Office
The Met Office has issues a weather warning.
The Met Office has issues a weather warning. Picture: Alamy

Some disruption is expected, with roads and railways likely to be affected.

The Met Office warns that 'wintry weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous'.

They warn of icy patches on untreated roads and pavements, with possible injuries from slips and falls.

Regions affected include, North East England, North West English and Yorkshire & Humber.

Read more: Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 with collection of family photos and heartfelt New Year message

Read more: One Brit dead and three fighting for lives after car crashes into tourists’ hired bikes in New Zealand

The Met Office has issued a weather warning.
The Met Office has issued a weather warning. Picture: Getty

This comes as a weather phenomenon that is 'extremely hazardous' for planes will hit the UK in days.

The rare weather event is expected to bring downpours with Wales experiencing the highest risk of icy conditions and travel delays.

Freezing rain is not very frequent in the UK, but it occurs when the water comes into contact with cold surfaces, turning the liquid into ice.

The perilous precipitation will move across the UK in the coming days and will be at its worst over the weekend.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill explains how the rare precipitation develops: "We have something a bit warmer coming in, but underneath it closer to the surface, we have some colder air plunging through, and now that's important because it brings the risk of some freezing rain... It can cause some very icy conditions and could cause some problems."

Wale isn't the only region where temperatures are plunging. The rest of the UK is also expected to feel bitterly cold.

London will warm up slightly to 5C on Sunday, getting chillier as you go up north.

County Durham and North Yorkshire will feel like -6C at the beginning of next week, with Aberdeenshire feeling like -5C.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Danielle McLaughlin's killer Baghat was finally found guilty today

Indian man is found guilty of raping and murdering Irish backpacker Danielle McLaughlin in a field in Goa
Starmer welcomes Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, to Downing Street

Starmer tells Zelenskyy Ukraine remains on 'irreversible path to NATO membership' as leaders share phone call
Kayaker Adrian Simancas after being briefly swallowed by a humpback whale

Kayaker breaks silence over 'terrifying' moment he was swallowed whole by humpback whale - then spat back out
William and Kate shared the sweet snap for Valentine's Day

Princess Kate and Prince William share sweet snap to mark Valentine's Day

Kanye West, left, and Bianca Censori arrive at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Kanye West and Bianca Censori shut down ‘split’ rumours as they plan Valentine’s Day together
One Briton has died in a car crash in New Zealand

One Brit dead and three fighting for lives after car crashes into tourists’ hired bikes in New Zealand

World News

See more World News

Hostages (L-R) Sasha Trufanov, Sagui Dekel-Chen, and Yair Horn,

Hamas confirms names of Israeli hostages due for release on Saturday

21 mins ago

Pope Francis

Pope Francis to be admitted to hospital for bronchitis treatment

2 hours ago

A drone hit the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine

Russian 'high explosive' drone hits Chernobyl causing 'significant damage' to shelter protecting world from radiation

4 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

6 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News