Snow and ice could cause disruption tomorrow, as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

The Met Office has issued a weather warning. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Snow and ice could lead to disruption on Saturday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Met Office has put a yellow warning in place for snow and ice tomorrow.

Outbreaks of 'rain, sleet and snow' could develop on early Saturday morning from 6am to 2pm.

The weather will affect areas on the east coast of England, from Newcastle upon Tyne to Hull.

2 inches of snow may fall over the North York Moors and Northumberland.

Met Office yellow weather warning map. Picture: Met Office

The Met Office has issues a weather warning. Picture: Alamy

Some disruption is expected, with roads and railways likely to be affected.

The Met Office warns that 'wintry weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous'.

They warn of icy patches on untreated roads and pavements, with possible injuries from slips and falls.

Regions affected include, North East England, North West English and Yorkshire & Humber.

Read more: Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 with collection of family photos and heartfelt New Year message

Read more: One Brit dead and three fighting for lives after car crashes into tourists’ hired bikes in New Zealand

The Met Office has issued a weather warning. Picture: Getty

This comes as a weather phenomenon that is 'extremely hazardous' for planes will hit the UK in days.

The rare weather event is expected to bring downpours with Wales experiencing the highest risk of icy conditions and travel delays.

Freezing rain is not very frequent in the UK, but it occurs when the water comes into contact with cold surfaces, turning the liquid into ice.

The perilous precipitation will move across the UK in the coming days and will be at its worst over the weekend.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill explains how the rare precipitation develops: "We have something a bit warmer coming in, but underneath it closer to the surface, we have some colder air plunging through, and now that's important because it brings the risk of some freezing rain... It can cause some very icy conditions and could cause some problems."

Wale isn't the only region where temperatures are plunging. The rest of the UK is also expected to feel bitterly cold.

London will warm up slightly to 5C on Sunday, getting chillier as you go up north.

County Durham and North Yorkshire will feel like -6C at the beginning of next week, with Aberdeenshire feeling like -5C.