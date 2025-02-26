Met Office map reveals which areas of UK are set to be battered by snow today as wet and windy weather sets in

Snow blizzard on Battersea Bridge, Chelsea, London, UK. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The Met Office has revealed the areas across the UK set to be battered by snow today as the warm weather recedes and wet conditions continue.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It comes after 14 weather warnings were put in place across the south and south west of England earlier this week, with heavy rain battering much of England.

The Environment Agency warned people not to drive through floods, adding that "just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car", and urging people to sign up for free flood warnings.

Now, the Met Office has revealed which areas should expect blasts of snow today.

Read more: Tommy Fury 'fined after being caught speeding in £180k Mercedes following split from Molly-Mae Hague'

Snow is set to hit the northern Pennines today. Picture: Met Office

Taking to X, the weather agency said: "A heavy spell of rain will sweep across the country on Wednesday morning, with some hill snow in the north.

"Scattered showers will start to move in from the west, with hail and thunder in places."

The Met Office added the westerly set-up for the UK’s weather is likely to continue next week, with "showers and possibly some longer spells of rain and windy conditions likely at times".

"After a very mild few days, temperatures will drop back closer to average for the time of year for most places," the forecaster added.

A heavy spell of rain will sweep across the country on Wednesday morning, with some hill snow in the north 🌧️



Scattered showers will start to move in from the west, with hail and thunder in places 🌩️ pic.twitter.com/AEulxwr7Jx — Met Office (@metoffice) February 25, 2025

Otherwise, there will be sunny spells elsewhere with showers expected in the north west of the UK.

The Met’s forecast for today reads: “An unsettled start with locally heavy rain. Turning brighter with sunny spells and scattered heavy showers throughout the afternoon, heavy in the west and wintry over hills in the north.

“Thunder and hail possible. Temperatures around average but breezy.”

Tomorrow, Brits should expect: “Fine and largely dry with plenty of sunny spells in between scattered fair-weather cloud.

“Isolated, mostly light, showers in the west. Feeling pleasant in the sunshine despite the slight breeze.”