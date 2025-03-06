Children under 16 could be banned from social media under new plans

Children under the age of 16 could be banned from social media under plans. Picture: Getty

By Natasha Clark

Kids under 16 could be banned from social media under plans expected to be backed by ministers tomorrow.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sir Chris Whitty will be asked to draw up advice for parents and kids on the harms done to young people online, and through too much screen time.

And he will look at whether to raise the "digital age of consent" from 13 to 16 - which would force social media firms to change their terms and conditions.

It's part of plans from a Labour MP, Josh McAllister to help make phones safer for kids.

It will come to the House of Commons tomorrow - and ministers are expected to get behind the rejigged plans.

Science Secretary Peter Kyle has been eyeing up a ban on kids using social media - saying he was looking carefully at Australia who vowed to do so last year.

That would see tech firms being fined millions of pounds if they don't comply.

It's expected that the government will vow to look at the issue and make a decision within the next year.

Mr McAllister said last night: "When I launched my Safer Phones Bill last year I said it was the start of a debate and a campaign of persuasion.

"Over the last few months, we’ve had a very lively national debate and persuaded many people that it is time to act on the negative effects of excessive screen time and social media use on children’s health, sleep and learning.

"From the start my focus has been on securing government support for action and I’m now hopeful that the Government will back the measures in this Bill on Friday.

The Online Safety Act is set to come into effect next month. Picture: Alamy

"If they do, it will be the first meaningful step from a UK Government to engage with the widespread impacts of excessive smartphone and social media use by children.

"The Bill commits the Government to come back within a year on the question of raising the digital age of consent from 13 to 16, a change that has recently been made in Norway.

"It commits the Government to instruct the UK Chief Medical Officers to update and reissue guidance for parents and professionals about the impacts of excessive screen time and social media use on children.

"Recent equivalent advice in the US has transformed the debate in America on this issue. Finally, it calls on the Government to conduct more research and further develop the evidence and guidance that is important for future action."

It comes after a group of charities including the NSPCC, Barnardo's, and Action for Children, wrote to ministers urging them to back it.

They said they "believe current legislation does not go far enough to protect children from the harms posed" and "children and parents are calling out for more action".

Read more: US 'prepared' to go to war with China, says defence secretary amid threat of tariff retaliation

Read more: Fury as criminals from ethnic and religious minorities could see softer sentences in 'two-tier' justice move

The Online Safety Act is set to come into effect next month, where websites and tech firms will face new duties to remove illegal content.

More rules will come into force later this year, which will force them to implement age verification rules and prevent children from seeing harmful content.

But campaigners have accused them of dragging their feet - and want them to go further, now.

Polling shows overwhelming public support for stronger legislation for social media. Picture: Getty

Joe Ryrie, co-founder of Smartphone Free Childhood said: “Let’s be honest: the final provisions included are nowhere near enough. Families, schools and even kids themselves are crying out for guardrails to stop vast global corporations from monetising children’s time and attention, yet the government is still dragging its feet.

“If they were serious about protecting childhood, they’d be moving faster and going further — because right now, Big Tech’s profits are still being prioritised over kids’ wellbeing.

Andy Burrows, Chief Executive of Molly Rose Foundation, said: “Announcing further reviews is no substitute for decisive urgent action to tackle preventable harm, which can only mean a strengthened Online Safety Act.

“A reworked Act is the best vehicle to deliver both child safety and wellbeing objectives by design.

“Our polling shows overwhelming public support for stronger legislation so it’s clear that parents would cheer the Prime Minister on if he chooses bold and necessary action over inaction and further delay.”

Ministers are understood to be waiting until the implementation of the new laws before deciding whether they will work, and if more needs to be done.

And Government insiders are understood to be worried about the impact of imposing fines on US-based tech companies after the return of Donald Trump to the White House, and at a time where the Chancellor is keen to encourage investment in Britain's tech firms.

But the Liberal Democrats have vowed to table an amendment to the Data Bill that would raise the digital age of consent to 16.