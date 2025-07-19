Soham monster Ian Huntley 'wears Man Utd-style top' in apparent sick reference to 10-year-old victims

Soham monster murderer Ian Huntley has sparked outrage by wearing a number 10 Man Utd-style football shirt in an apparent reference to his victims - 10-year-olds Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman.
Soham monster murderer Ian Huntley has sparked outrage by wearing a number 10 Man Utd-style football shirt in an apparent reference to his victims - 10-year-olds Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman.

By Chay Quinn

Soham monster murderer Ian Huntley has sparked outrage by wearing a number 10 Man Utd-style football shirt in an apparent reference to his victims: 10-year-old Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman.

Holly and Jessica were both wearing United tops when Huntley brutally murdered them on August 4, 2002.

Murderer Huntley is serving a life-term at HMP Frankland in Durham, and a source told The Sun: "He’s been seen strutting about in the shirt as if it’s funny. It is vile.”

Huntley reportedly was called a "sick bastard" by other lags and responded with a thumbs-up.

He was jailed for at least 40 years in 2003 and is serving two life terms for the double murder.

Prisoners are said to be banned from wearing replica shirts of teams they follow because of potential conflicts between inmates.

Holly and Jessica were both wearing United tops when Huntley brutally murdered them on August 4, 2002.
Sources claim that Huntley, who was subject to complaints about the shirt in May, is always accompanied by guards in the prison and is seen as "cocky and brazen" for the attires.
Sources claim that Huntley, who was subject to complaints about the shirt in May, is always accompanied by guards in the prison and is seen as "cocky and brazen" for the attires.

But the source told The Sun: “Huntley has made it as close to a Man U top as he can — and it is sick.

“It is vile that it has a huge white number 10 on the back.

“Everyone thinks he is doing it to satisfy his own sick mind, rather than for football reasons.

“He started wearing it when it became hot enough this year and is often seen in it when he walks to the gym or to healthcare.”

“Prisoners on another wing saw him recently while he was being taken to the gym — and shouted that he was a sick b*****d.

"The Number 10 is especially offensive and seems a sick reference to the girls.”

Jessica and Holly were ten when Huntley killed them.

The girls had left a family barbecue to buy sweets when they stopped to speak to Huntley outside the house he lived in with his girlfriend Maxine Carr.

Huntley murdered them and dumped their bodies in a ditch near RAF Lakenheath, Suffolk, where they were found 13 days later.

