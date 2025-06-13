South Wales £2bn dual-carriageway finally opens after 23 years of roadworks

13 June 2025, 11:50

Traffic flows on a temporary carriageway during widening of the A465 Heads of the Valleys road at Hirwaun in South Wales.
Traffic flows on a temporary carriageway during widening of the A465 Heads of the Valleys road at Hirwaun in South Wales. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

A major dual-carriageway has reopened after two decades of roadworks amounting to £2 billion in building costs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Following 23 years of roadworks for the upgrade of the A465 Heads of the Valleys road in South Wales, the project has finally been complete.

Often referred to as the 'road from hell', the works for the 28-mile route began in 2002 and have only just been complete, amounting to a whopping £2 billion.

The revamped road is designed to improve transport links between Swansea and the Midlands and support economic development in some of Wales' most disadvantaged communities.

The final phase of the dual carriageway to be completed was sections 5 and 6, from Dowlais to Hirwaun.

Read more: Rough sleeping to be decriminalised in England and Wales under plans to ditch 'pernicious' 200-year-old law

Read more: More than 1,000 miles of roadworks lifted to ease Easter getaway

The Welsh government says the final phase of the project has created 2,200 new jobs across the country.

Transport secretary Ken Skates said that delivering "better transport" was a "priority".

He said the project was "complex" and admitted that it had "not been without its challenges".

Skates also acknowledged a project on this scale was "inevitably going to have an impact on local residents" and thanked them for their patience.

Roadworks during rebuilding the Heads of the Valleys A465 Road with temporary roundabout, Trefil, Wales, UK
Roadworks during rebuilding the Heads of the Valleys A465 Road with temporary roundabout, Trefil, Wales, UK. Picture: Alamy

The project required the construction of about 70 structures, over 40 bridges, and 12 brand new junctions.

First proposed in the 1990s due to safety concerns, frequent car accidents on parts of the road and regular congestion, work on transforming the A465 into a full dual-carriageway began under Tony Blair’s government.

However, over the last 23 years, the project endured repeated delays, budget overruns, hundreds of road closures, and disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The project was also hit hard by the UK leaving the European Union as it received significant funding from the EU and could no longer access this money as a result.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sunjay Kapur during a Yes Bank Polo Event at Jaipur Polo Grounds on November 10, 2013 in New Delhi, India

Billionaire friend of Prince William collapses and dies after 'swallowing a bee' during polo match
Liverpool have agreed a British record transfer fee for Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz

Liverpool agree £116million British record transfer deal for German star Florian Wirtz

Cesar Perez Vargas is of Mexican origin.

Chef awarded £20,000 after boss threatened to have him deported

Primark is looking to move beyond fashion to start opening specific homeware shops

Primark: Fashion giant plans first England homeware shop

Cropped hand of laboratory technician holding blood sample for medical testing

World-first 'Trojan horse' blood cancer drug given green light for NHS

Rory McIlroy struggled during the first round of the US Open

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler struggle in brutal US Open opening round

World News

See more World News

Female passenger 'still shivering' after missing Air India flight by 'just 10 minutes' after getting stuck in traffic

Female passenger 'still shivering' after missing Air India flight by 'just 10 minutes' due to traffic

54 mins ago

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh was visited by Narendra Modi, the Indian prime minister, in hospital in Ahmedabad

How sole survivor 'walked out' of Air India crash: 'Miracle of seat 11A' passenger describes how he made it out

2 hours ago

Two doctors and their three children snapped a heartbreaking final selfie onboard the doomed Air India plane

Doctor couple and their children took selfie to celebrate 'new beginnings' moments before disaster struck

3 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News