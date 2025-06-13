South Wales £2bn dual-carriageway finally opens after 23 years of roadworks

Traffic flows on a temporary carriageway during widening of the A465 Heads of the Valleys road at Hirwaun in South Wales. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

A major dual-carriageway has reopened after two decades of roadworks amounting to £2 billion in building costs.

Following 23 years of roadworks for the upgrade of the A465 Heads of the Valleys road in South Wales, the project has finally been complete.

Often referred to as the 'road from hell', the works for the 28-mile route began in 2002 and have only just been complete, amounting to a whopping £2 billion.

The revamped road is designed to improve transport links between Swansea and the Midlands and support economic development in some of Wales' most disadvantaged communities.

The final phase of the dual carriageway to be completed was sections 5 and 6, from Dowlais to Hirwaun.

We’re good to go - the Heads of the Valleys Road is now fully open! 🛣️



The £2bn road project will help deliver better transport, providing new and improved links for the Valleys, South and West Wales, and get you where you're going faster.

The Welsh government says the final phase of the project has created 2,200 new jobs across the country.

Transport secretary Ken Skates said that delivering "better transport" was a "priority".

He said the project was "complex" and admitted that it had "not been without its challenges".

Skates also acknowledged a project on this scale was "inevitably going to have an impact on local residents" and thanked them for their patience.

Roadworks during rebuilding the Heads of the Valleys A465 Road with temporary roundabout, Trefil, Wales, UK. Picture: Alamy

The project required the construction of about 70 structures, over 40 bridges, and 12 brand new junctions.

First proposed in the 1990s due to safety concerns, frequent car accidents on parts of the road and regular congestion, work on transforming the A465 into a full dual-carriageway began under Tony Blair’s government.

However, over the last 23 years, the project endured repeated delays, budget overruns, hundreds of road closures, and disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The project was also hit hard by the UK leaving the European Union as it received significant funding from the EU and could no longer access this money as a result.