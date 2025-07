Breaking News

Two pilots killed in Southend Airport crash which killed four named

By Flaminia Luck

The two pilots killed in a fatal crash at Southend Airport have been named as Captain Danny Marco Franken and First Officer Floris Christiaan Rhee.

Zeusch Aviation described them as “both highly respected and cherished colleagues”.

This is a developing story, more to follow...