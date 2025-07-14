Plane crashed in 'fireball' at Southend Airport after dropping off patient for medical attention

14 July 2025, 14:55

Four people have died following a plane crash at Southend Airport.
By Alice Padgett

Four people have died following Sunday's plane crash at London Southend Airport.

An aircraft exploded moments after take-off at the international airport, near Southend–on–Sea in Essex.

The plane, believed to be a Beech B200 Super King aircraft, was departing Southend Airport for the Netherlands on Sunday when it crashed close to the runway.

The force has now confirmed that four people - thought to be two pilots and two passengers - were killed in the incident.

The pilot and co pilot were Dutch, while the passengers were Chilean and another European.

The victims were confirmed to be one woman and three men.

They had dropped off a patient in the UK who needed medical attention and they were heading back to the Netherlands.

An investigation into what caused the craft to suddenly crash to the ground moments after launch is being carried out by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB).

A spokesperson said: “A multi-disciplinary team including inspectors with expertise in aircraft operations, human factors, engineering and recorded data arrived at the accident site yesterday afternoon. Inquiries are ongoing today.”

The airport confirmed late on Sunday that the airport would remain closed until after 11am on Monday as the probe continued, with all flights to and from it cancelled.

Essex Police confirmed they were alerted to the crash shortly before 4pm on Sunday to “reports of a collision involving one 12-metre plane” at the airport, calling it a “serious incident”.

The force said in a statement: “We were alerted shortly before 4pm to reports of a collision involving one 12-metre plane. We are working with all emergency services at the scene now and that work will be ongoing for several hours.

“We would please ask the public to avoid this area where possible while this work continues.”

The plane had flown from the Greek capital Athens to Pula in Croatia on Sunday before heading to Southend.

It was due to return to Lelystad on Sunday evening.

An example of a Beech B200 Super King Air G-PCOP (msn BB-1860).
An example of a Beech B200 Super King Air G-PCOP (msn BB-1860). Picture: Alamy

Passengers travelling on Monday have been advised to contact their airline.

Southend Airport said: “Our thoughts are with those affected by today’s events and all passengers impacted by this disruption

“We will restart flight operations as soon as possible and will continue to update the public on developments.”

EasyJet said the company’s remaining flights to and from the airport had been “diverted to alternative airports or are no longer able to operate”, according to Sky.John Johnson, who was at the airport with his children and wife on Sunday, said they saw a “big fireball” after the plane crashed “head first into the ground”.

Images posted on social media showed a plume of fire and black smoke coming from the crash site, while witnesses described seeing a “fireball”.

Mr Johnson, from Billericay, told the PA news agency: “We all waved at the pilots, and they all waved back at us.“

The aircraft then turned 180 degrees to face its take-off, departure, powered up, rolled down the runway.

A father who was planespotting with his one-year-old daughter has shared how he saw the plane “violently” crash.

Ben Guppy, 34, said his wife was left “pretty much in tears” after witnessing the disaster.

“[The pilot] corkscrewed upside down into the floor, the plane was only in the air for seconds,” he told the MailOnline.

“I looked at it and the fireball went up, there was fire and smoke everywhere. Luckily my daughter was facing the other way."

He said he had a lump in his throat and goosebumps as he drove home.

A bartender at Rochford Hundred Golf Club, which is next door to Southend Airport, said he felt a “big heat wave” before looking up to a “massive fireball” in the sky.

