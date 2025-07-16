Southern Water announces hosepipe ban following prolonged dry weather

Southern Water has announced a hosepipe ban for customers in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Southern Water has announced that a hosepipe ban will come into force for customers in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight from 9am on Monday.

In a statement on its website, the firm said: "The Environment Agency has declared the Solent and South Downs in ‘prolonged dry weather’. We need to work together to protect precious chalk streams and keep taps flowing."

Southern Water said customers with medical and mobility needs, including Blue Badge holders, are exempt from the ban.

The statement added: "Anything you can do to reduce or avoid hosepipe use would be greatly appreciated."

A hosepipe ban has already been implemented in Yorkshire in the face of reservoir storage at only 53.8 per cent, while South East Water has imposed a ban in Kent and Sussex which comes into force on Friday.

Embattled utility Thames Water has announced a ban which will begin next Tuesday for customers in Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire, most of Wiltshire and some parts of Berkshire.