FBI joins investigation into Southport killer amid claims he wiped internet search history

16 February 2025, 06:55

Axel Rudakubana has been jailed for 52 years.
Axel Rudakubana has been jailed for 52 years. Picture: Merseyside Police

By Henry Moore

The FBI and US Justice Department are aiding British police in their investigations into Southport killer Axel Rudakubana.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rudakubana, 18, was jailed for a minimum of 52 years in January, after murdering three girls at a dance class last July.

He killed Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and attempted to murder eight other children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, class instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes.

Now, British police have enlisted the support of American investigators amid reports Rudakubana wiped his internet search history before the attack.

Read more: 'I looked him in the eye and said what have you done?': Horror aftermath of Southport rampage revealed

L-R) Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine and Bebe King were killed.
L-R) Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine and Bebe King were killed. Picture: PA

In a joint statement, Merseyside Police and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Saturday: "The Southport attack has devastated the lives of the victims, their families and the wider community.

"A specialist liaison CPS Prosecutor in the United States has been working with international partners to obtain material which may be relevant.

"We are thankful to the US Department of Justice and the FBI for their ongoing assistance and the importance which they have placed upon our request."

Tom Swarbrick cries on air after hearing about the Southport killings

"We will never feel true happiness again, ever", the parents of Elsie Dot Stancombe have said months on from the death of their seven-year-old daughter in the Southport attack.

In their first TV interview, the parents of Elsie and Bebe have said children need to be "safer and protected".

They also told an interview with Good Morning Britain that they hope a public inquiry will lead to change.

Alice's family said they were not ready to speak but they were supportive of the other families.

Prior to his killing spree, the teenager had been referred to Prevent on three separate occasions - with no further action being taken at any point.

The killer had shown a clear interest in violence, including the Manchester Arena bombings that killed twenty-two people and saying he "wanted to stab people."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jockey Michael O'Sullivan at Ascot Racecourse. Picture date: Friday November 22, 2024.

Cheltenham-winning jockey Michael O'Sullivan dies aged just 24 after fall in race

Prime Minister Keir Starmer Meets With Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves At Downing Street

Starmer to 'overrule' Reeves and call for increased defence spending ahead of meeting with Donald Trump
People look into a cordoned off area where a 23-year-old man stabbed several people in the southern Austria city of Villach,.

Syrian asylum seeker was 'laughing' as he stabbed boy, 14, to death and injured five others in Austrian knife rampage
Heavy Rush In Trains For Last Amrit Snan On Prayagraj Kumbh

At least 15 dead in train station stampede in New Delhi

Pope Francis Attends The Weekly General Audience on Wednesday.

Pope Francis to miss Sunday prayer due to 'absolute rest' order after bronchitis diagnosis

Udoka Godwin-Malife

Burton Albion defender allegedly target of racist abuse by fan

World News

See more World News

Starmer, Trump and Putin.

'Once in a generation moment': Starmer warns against NATO division ahead of Ukraine peace talks

11 hours ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and United States President Donald Trump (right).

US officials heading to Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Saudi Arabia

12 hours ago

People look into a cordoned off area where a 23-year-old man stabbed several people in the southern Austria city of Villach,.

Boy, 14, killed and five injured after Syrian asylum seeker goes on knife rampage in Austrian town

14 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

6 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News