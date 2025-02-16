FBI joins investigation into Southport killer amid claims he wiped internet search history

Axel Rudakubana has been jailed for 52 years. Picture: Merseyside Police

By Henry Moore

The FBI and US Justice Department are aiding British police in their investigations into Southport killer Axel Rudakubana.

Rudakubana, 18, was jailed for a minimum of 52 years in January, after murdering three girls at a dance class last July.

He killed Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and attempted to murder eight other children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, class instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes.

Now, British police have enlisted the support of American investigators amid reports Rudakubana wiped his internet search history before the attack.

L-R) Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine and Bebe King were killed. Picture: PA

In a joint statement, Merseyside Police and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Saturday: "The Southport attack has devastated the lives of the victims, their families and the wider community.

"A specialist liaison CPS Prosecutor in the United States has been working with international partners to obtain material which may be relevant.

"We are thankful to the US Department of Justice and the FBI for their ongoing assistance and the importance which they have placed upon our request."

"We will never feel true happiness again, ever", the parents of Elsie Dot Stancombe have said months on from the death of their seven-year-old daughter in the Southport attack.

In their first TV interview, the parents of Elsie and Bebe have said children need to be "safer and protected".

They also told an interview with Good Morning Britain that they hope a public inquiry will lead to change.

Alice's family said they were not ready to speak but they were supportive of the other families.

Prior to his killing spree, the teenager had been referred to Prevent on three separate occasions - with no further action being taken at any point.

The killer had shown a clear interest in violence, including the Manchester Arena bombings that killed twenty-two people and saying he "wanted to stab people."