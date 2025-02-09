Southport hero who came face-to-face with Rudakubana as he rushed to save dying girls says it was 'like a horror film'

9 February 2025, 13:58 | Updated: 9 February 2025, 14:14

Joel Verite was among the first on the scene of the Southport knife attack where three girls were stabbed to death at a Taylor Swift-themed dance party.
Joel Verite was among the first on the scene of the Southport knife attack where three girls were stabbed to death at a Taylor Swift-themed dance party. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

A hero personal trainer who came face to face with Southport killer Axel Rudakubana said the scene "was just something you literally see in a horror film".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Joel Verite was among the first on the scene of the Southport knife attack where three girls were stabbed to death at a Taylor Swift-themed dance party.

Telling what it was like arriving at the horrific scene, he said: "it was just something you literally see in a horror film".

At one point Mr Verite, 26, who ran to the studio three times to try to help the children reach safety, including two of the girls who eventually died, came face-to-face with killer Axel Rudakubana.

Mr Verite told The Sun: "He's looked at me. He had his hood up and a big kitchen knife. I just don't understand how anyone can do anything like that to innocent girls. He definitely doesn't deserve to be alive."

Read more: Southport killer Axel Rudakubana should 'rot in jail', says victim's parent ahead of sentencing

Mr Verite had been on a break from helping a friend with his window-cleaning business on July 29 last year when they noticed a "commotion" and saw yoga teacher Leanne Lucas slumped against a car.

She had a big wound on her shoulder and told him that a man - Rudakubana, who was jailed for a minimum of 52 years last month - had started stabbing people at the dance party.

(L-R) Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine and Bebe King were killed.
(L-R) Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine and Bebe King were killed. Picture: PA

Ms Lucas had managed to call police and Mr Verite told them to hurry to the scene.

He ran to the studio but was diverted by the sound of a car horn where a woman had four or five girls in the back seat of the vehicle.

He said he saw the "heartbreaking" sight of an injured child, picked her up and started running and shouting for help.

Read more: Labour vows to punish any MP caught up in Andrew Gwynne WhatsApp group scandal

Mr Verite took his T-shirt off to help stem the blood and he and his friend started performing CPR on the girl they later discovered was nine-year-old Alice da Silva Aguiar.

Alice died alongside Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven. Eight children and two adults were injured.

Mr Verite told the paper he went to the studio and was on the staircase when Rudakubana appeared: "I looked up and literally he's come and circled round and looked at me.

"He's on the top of the landing, looking at me on the staircase, and he's scurried back off into the room. He had his hood up and a big kitchen knife.

Caller Tom debates the death penalty with Tom Swarbrick

"I'm literally kind of frozen and I'm standing on the stairs and was like: 'What the f*** do I do?'.

"It's easy for people to think, 'I would have done this and that' when you watch films, but I'll tell you now, until you're in that situation, you think very differently.

"Especially with having my two young ones as well. I might not be here today if I did actually do what I probably really wanted to do."

He said: "The horror will live with me forever."

Mr Verite smashed a glass door so Rudakubana could not lock the building and left to find something to use as a weapon.

Read more: Mysterious death of British couple in French villa suspected murder-suicide as investigators consider new theories

As the police and paramedics arrived, Mr Verite managed to pick Bebe up from the floor and ran and shouted for help.

He then ran back to the studio for a third time but armed officers told him to help with first-aid.

Mr Verite said he and his friend cried as they stayed with an injured girl and fetched equipment for the paramedics.

He saw a paramedic triage the victims and have to decide which child needed the most urgent care.

The father-of-two said the first thing he did when he got home was to hug his daughter, who was nine months old at the time.

He told the newspaper: "It was hard seeing her because, while it was nice, I was also thinking, 'Someone's just lost theirs'."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Labour vows to punish any other MP or minister caught up in Andrew Gwynne WhatsApp group scandal

Labour vows to punish any MP caught up in Andrew Gwynne WhatsApp group scandal

Donald Trump has spoken to Vladimir Putin

Trump confirms he 'spoke to Putin about ending war in Ukraine' as Russian president 'wants to see people stop dying'
displaced Gazans walking toward Gaza City on January 27, 2025, after crossing the Netzarim corridor from the southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli troops withdraw from key militarised corridor that splits Gaza in two as part of ceasefire deal
The bodies of Andrew Searle and his wife Dawn were discovered by a neighbour in Les Pesquiès, south of Villefranche-de-Rouergue, on Thursday afternoon.

Mysterious death of British couple in French villa suspected murder-suicide as investigators consider new theories
David Schwimmer has called for Elon Musk to ban Kanye West from X

Friends star David Schwimmer calls for Kanye West to be banned from X over 'hate-filled, ignorant' remarks
The NTSB recovers the debris of a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk involved in a mid-air collision near DCA in Arlington, VA.

All major parts of DC plane and Black Hawk helicopter involved in mid-air collision recovered, investigators confirm

World News

See more World News

A Thai hostage who was freed from Hamas, Pongsak Thaenna, hugs a relative upon arrival at Suvarnabhumi International Airport

'We never gave up hope': Freed Thai hostages in tears of joy as they reunite with families after more than a year

6 hours ago

'Make Europe Great Again' Rally In Madrid

'Make Europe Great Again': Far-right European political leaders praise Trump at Madrid meeting

17 hours ago

Freed Palestinian prisoners are greeted by a crowd as they arrive in the Gaza Strip after being released from an Israeli prison following a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.

Emotional scenes in West Bank and Gaza as Palestinians reunited with their families after release from Israeli prisons

21 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

5 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News