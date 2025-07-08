Southport inquiry to begin into 'one of the most horrific crimes in our country’s history'

Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, 9 lost their lives in the attacks which rocked the entire UK. Picture: Met Police

By Flaminia Luck

Today an inquiry will begin into "one of the most horrific crimes in our country’s history" - the Southport stabbings.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, 9 were killed during an attack on a dance class in Southport, Merseyside, on 29th July 2024.

Axel Rudakubana was sentenced to 52 years for their murders, being told he will likely "die in jail".

At the sentencing in January, the judge confirmed the killer could not be jailed for life because he was 17 at the time of the attack, despite his "determination" to inflict "extreme violence".

The inquiry hearings will begin today at Liverpool Town Hall and will be chaired by Sir Adrian Fulford.

He will begin proceedings with an opening statement, as well as impact statements from four families whose children were injured the following day.

A mugshot of attacker Axel Rudakubana was released by police after his guilty pleas. Picture: Merseyside Police

Sir Adrian Fulford said, “Today, just less than a year since one of the most horrific crimes in our country’s history took place in Southport, we open the independent inquiry into the events surrounding the attack and events leading up to it.

"Tomorrow I will then begin to hear from some of the families whose children were injured on that terrible day.

"We will hold two days of hearings this week and then resume hearings onthe 8th September at Liverpool Town Hall when I will hear from more of the victims, survivors and their families.

"My focus throughout this Inquiry will be a thorough and forensic investigation of all the circumstances surrounding the attack and the events leading up to it.

"This will include theperpetrator’s history and interactions with all the relevant agencies, how they shared information and responded to the risks that he posed.

"I will then move into a second phasenext year where I will consider the wider issues of children and young people being drawninto extreme violence.

"As Chair of this Inquiry, I am committed to proceeding at pace and with rigour whilstbalancing the needs of those who live with the continued trauma of what happened inSouthport in July 2024.”

The Inquiry will hold two days of hearings this week and will then resume again on 8th September, at Liverpool Town Hall, where it will hold further commemorative and impact evidence before beginning evidential hearings on 22 September.