Families of Southport stabbing victims to lead £10m town centre regeneration project in memory of young girls

10 June 2025, 18:19

On Tuesday, the victims' families announced plans for a new garden space outside the Southport Town Hall inspired by their children's "shared love of dance, music and the arts". Picture: KKA Architects

By Frankie Elliott

The families of the Southport stabbing victims will spearhead a major regeneration project in the town centre, eleven months on from last summer's horrific attack.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, Alice Da Silva Aguiar, 9, and Bebe King, 6, were murdered by Axel Rudakubana whilst attending a Taylor Swift-themed yoga class in the Merseyside town on July 19 last year.

The 18-year-old killer was sentenced to a minimum of 52 years in prison in January after admitting to carrying out a "meticulously planned rampage" that claimed the lives of the three girls.

Thousands had gathered in the space for a community vigil last summer to pay their respects in the wake of the attack, leaving tributes and flowers for the victims.

The families said the project was their "way to thank you the people of Southport for standing shoulder to shoulder with us".

“This project is a vision we have all shared for some time, which is rooted in love, resilience and unity," they said in a statement.

"We wanted to find a way to thank the people of Southport for standing shoulder to shoulder with us. Your compassion has never wavered and your strength has helped carry us forward.

"The regeneration of the Town Hall Gardens will become a legacy inspired by our three beautiful and amazing girls and it will be a space that is loved by many generations to come.

Thousands had gathered in the space for a community vigil last summer to pay their respects in the wake of the attack, leaving tributes and flowers for the victims. Picture: Alamy

"It will be a place of joy, hope and community. A vibrant place where children and families can feel safe, connected and celebrated in the heart of our town.

"We are grateful to the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, to Sefton Council and to the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority and each of the region’s Councils, for listening to our voices and helping us achieve the funding we need for this project.

"This is only the beginning, and we all walk forward together with our amazing community in Southport, with purpose and hope.”

Sefton Council say the reimagined Town Hall Gardens will provide a "child-friendly and safe platform for musicians, dancers, artists and culture lovers" that directly reflects "the spirit of Elsie, Alice and Bebe" and will become a "vibrant hub for generations to come".

The project is expected to cost £10 million, with both Sefton Council and the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority providing £2.5 million, and the UK Government allocating £5 million.

Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, Alice Da Silva Aguiar, 9, and Bebe King, 6, were murdered by Axel Rudakubana whilst attending a Taylor Swift-themed yoga class in the Merseyside town on July 19 last year. Picture: Family handouts

Commenting on the project, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said: "The strength of everyone in Southport has been beyond words and I am delighted that we are able to help with the families’ vision to give back to that amazing community, who continue to give everything they can to those families and victims.

"We are committing £5 million to help create a safe community space for connection, reflection, and renewal - a lasting symbol of hope, guided by the strength of the families and wider community."

Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, Steve Rotheram, added: “Few places capture the heart and soul of a community quite like Southport’s Town Hall Gardens.

"It became a place of reflection, resilience and unity where thousands came together to grieve, to support one another, and to stand as one.

"This regeneration is a powerful opportunity to give something back to that same community; a lasting symbol of hope and joy. By putting children, families and the arts at its core, we’re creating a space that honours the memory of Elsie, Alice and Bebe in the most meaningful way: by inspiring future generations.

"I’m incredibly proud that the Combined Authority is supporting this wonderful project - shaped by love, led by the families, and backed by the entire city region."

